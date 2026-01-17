International Flag League Announces Launch of Professional 5v5 Flag Football League

International Flag League announces the creation of the first-ever professional 5v5 flag football league for men and women, set to launch in Summer 2027.

The International Flag League (IFL), formerly known as USA Flag, is excited to announce the launch of a revolutionary new professional sports league dedicated to 5v5 flag football. Set to kick off in the summer of 2027, this league will be the first of its kind, offering both men and women the opportunity to compete at the highest levels in a fast-paced, dynamic format of flag football. As the world’s largest flag football tournament organization, the IFL aims to transform the landscape of the sport and create new opportunities for athletes, fans, and communities alike.

A New Chapter in Flag Football

Founded by Charles Davis & Travis Burnett, the International Flag League has long been a leader in the world of flag football. Building on years of experience organizing global tournaments, the league is now expanding into professional sports. “Flag football has always been a passionate pursuit for many, but with the creation of this league, we aim to take the sport to new heights,” said Davis, Founder and Co-CEO of the IFL. “We believe there is a deep reservoir of talent waiting for a platform to showcase their abilities, and our league will be the stage for that talent to shine.”

The IFL will provide athletes with the opportunity to compete in a 5v5 format, a style of play that makes the sport more accessible and exciting for both players and fans. By launching this professional league, the IFL is poised to bring greater visibility and recognition to the sport, while pushing forward the development of flag football as a mainstream professional competition.

Inclusivity and Opportunity for All Athletes

What sets the International Flag League apart from traditional sports leagues is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. The IFL will be the first-ever professional flag football league that offers equal opportunities for both men and women to compete at the professional level. This move aligns with the league’s vision of promoting gender equality in sports and providing all athletes with a platform to showcase their talents.

The 5v5 format, which is smaller and faster than the traditional 7v7 format, ensures that the game remains fast-paced and thrilling. This format has been chosen to appeal to both players and fans, allowing for higher-scoring games and more dynamic action. The league will feature teams from across the country, giving athletes an opportunity to play against the best in the world.

The International Flag League’s Impact on Flag Football

The creation of this professional flag football league marks a significant milestone in the sport’s history. Flag football has seen significant growth over the past few years, particularly in the United States, but it has yet to reach the level of mainstream recognition enjoyed by other professional sports. By launching a 5v5 professional league, the IFL is addressing this gap in the market and giving fans and athletes something to rally behind.

As the only professional league dedicated to 5v5 flag football, the IFL is setting the stage for a new era of competitive flag football. This initiative is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level, as well as attract larger audiences to flag football tournaments and games across the country.

A Vision for the Future of Flag Football

The International Flag League has long been known for its commitment to growing the sport of flag football. With the launch of this professional league, the IFL is reaffirming its dedication to this vision. “Our goal is not just to build a league, but to create a lasting impact on the sport of flag football. We want to establish a professional ecosystem that nurtures players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Davis.

The league’s commitment to creating opportunities for all athletes is a central aspect of its mission. The IFL will provide a platform for young athletes to grow and develop their skills, while also offering veteran players the chance to continue their careers at the professional level. With the 2027 launch date fast approaching, the IFL is excited about the future and the impact it will have on the global flag football community.

About International Flag League

The International Flag League (IFL), formerly USA Flag, is the world’s largest flag football tournament organization and operator. Founded by Charles Davis, the IFL has been a driving force in the growth of flag football, organizing tournaments and events at every level of competition. With the launch of its professional 5v5 flag football league, the IFL is poised to take flag football to new heights, providing athletes with opportunities to compete at the highest level of the sport.

