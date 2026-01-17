DEEP Robotics Unveils New Emergency Firefighting Robot Dog Solution, Redefining the Paradigm of Rescue

DEEP Robotics, a global leader in quadruped robots and embodied AI technology, recently announced the launch of its new “Emergency Firefighting Solution.” This solution aims to address the safety risks and information gaps faced by traditional firefighting and rescue operations in extreme environments through the deep integration of embodied AI, propelling emergency response from the traditional “human-led” model toward an “intelligent collaborative” paradigm.

As global disaster scenarios become increasingly complex, traditional rescue models often face Systemic challenges when responding to emergencies, such as difficulties in acquiring on-site information, communication breakdowns, and ensuring the safety of rescue personnel. Targeting these industry pain points, DEEP Robotics’ new solution goes beyond simply adding intelligence to single devices. Instead, it constructs a systematic operational platform that spans the entire chain of “reconnaissance, response, and communication.”

“Reconnaissance Pioneers” Penetrate Danger Zones, Building On-Site Perception Networks

DEEP Robotics’ solution is far more than a single robot product; it is an integrated, full-link closed-loop system encompassing “forward reconnaissance, precise response, intelligent transport, and reliable communication.”

In core disaster zones, DEEP Robotics’ wheeled-legged reconnaissance robots can agilely penetrate complex terrains like rubble for close-range scouting. Equipped with high-precision LiDAR and dual-spectrum PTZ cameras, they ensure accurate navigation and precise location of trapped individuals even in dense smoke and low-light conditions.

Wheeled-legged reconnaissance robot locks onto trapped personnel with its dual-sensor PTZ camera

The quadruped reconnaissance robots utilize voice modules to communicate with and reassure trapped individuals. Their gas-sensing modules can precisely locate points of harmful gas leakage, detect gas concentrations, and provide on-site environmental data. Simultaneously, 3D laser scanning rapidly constructs on-site point cloud maps, providing comprehensive situational awareness of the disaster. This reconnaissance information, transmitted via a multi-link communication system with millisecond-level low latency, is relayed in real-time even in weak-signal environments. This creates a human-robot collaborative reconnaissance mode with the remote firefighting management platform, supporting disaster assessment and resource allocation.

DEEP Robotics Quadruped Reconnaissance Robot

Firefighting Operations Platform: Intelligent Response for “Man-Fire Separation”

DEEP Robotics Emergency Firefighting Solution: Quadruped Water Gun Firefighting Robot

Beyond reconnaissance, the solution directly engages in fire suppression and material transport. The quadruped water gun firefighting robot employs a high-pressure pulse water gun system to spray micron-level water mist, enabling immediate detection and suppression for rapid fire control. The quadruped water cannon firefighting robot carries a wireless water cannon (usable with water or foam) with a range of up to 60 meters, featuring flexible, controllable spray patterns and angles. Featuring flexible, controllable spray patterns and angles, it allows for effective firefighting while keeping personnel at a safe distance-achieving true “man-fire separation.” All firefighting robot dogs are equipped with a dual-layer spray cooling system to ensure stable operation in high-temperature environments.

DEEP Robotics Emergency Firefighting Solution: Quadruped Water Cannon Firefighting Robot

DEEP Robotics Emergency Firefighting Solution: Quadruped Logistics Robot

Quadruped Logistics robots can intelligently follow rescue personnel to transport supplies like air cylinders and breaching tools, enhancing rescue efficiency. Furthermore, the entire system can quickly establish an emergency communication network, ensuring effective communication in weak-signal environments. It also collaborates with devices like drones to form an integrated, all-domain “Air-ground-underground” emergency communication system.

Proven in Action: Outstanding Performance in Realistic Missions Across Multiple Locations, Reliability Confirmed

As an industry leader in quadruped robot applications, the reliability of DEEP Robotics’ emergency response robot dogs has been fully validated in realistic missions.

DEEP Robotics X30 Robot Dog Participates in Fuzhou City’s Emergency Firefighting Robot and Drone Operational Effectiveness Competition

At a firefighting competition in Fuzhou City, its firefighting robot dogs conquered a “blind zone tunnel” scenario with completely severed signals and obstacle coverage exceeding 65%. Relying on fully autonomous perception and decision-making capabilities, they completed load-bearing reconnaissance without external communication, earning one championship and one runner-up title based on their outstanding performance. During the “2025 Joint Emergency Rescue Drill for Concurrent Multi-Type Accidents in Complex Scenarios,” facing an extremely complex environment with concurrent scaffold collapses, hazardous chemical leaks, and fire, DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs pushed limits, achieving all-weather stable operation in harsh conditions. Leveraging advantages in high mobility and strong environmental adaptability, they broke through the constraints of human-led rescue, successfully locating all trapped personnel. At the core zone of a high-risk natural gas leak in Inner Mongolia, robot dogs were the first to breach the area. Utilizing precise perception and rapid response, they executed environmental detection and situational awareness tasks, significantly improving emergency response efficiency. Through these cross-scenario realistic drills, the DEEP Robotics Emergency Firefighting Solution demonstrated top-tier operational capability. With its quadruped robots holding a remarkable 90% market share in the firefighting industry, it has become the industry benchmark.

DEEP Robotics X30 Robot Dog Participates in the 2025 Joint Emergency Rescue Drill for Concurrent Multi-Type Accidents in Complex Scenarios

Conclusion:

DEEP Robotics’ comprehensive upgrade and launch of this Emergency Firefighting Solution not only showcases its concentrated technological strength but, more importantly, transforms advanced robots and intelligent systems into a critical barrier protecting “first responders.” It gradually transfers the risks of extreme environments from the shoulders of firefighters to an intelligent defense line built of steel and algorithms.

Moving forward, DEEP Robotics will continue to deepen its focus on the emergency response field, promoting embodied AI development as a trustworthy force in rescue operations. It will collaborate with the industry to build more intelligent and safer emergency rescue solutions, using technology to safeguard lives and innovation to fulfill its mission.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vera Huang

Email: huanglingxiao@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

SOURCE: DEEP Robotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire