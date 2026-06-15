International Being You Day 2026: Global Survey Asks “How Do You Know When You’re Not Being Yourself?”

As global stress hits a decade high, International Being You Day returns June 22 for its 6th annual free YouTube livestream under the theme: “Why Being You Is How You Thrive (Not Just Survive).”

Best-selling author Dr. Dain Heer leads the four-hour livestream (11:00 AM-3:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM-10:00 PM CET), with live conversations featuring Access Consciousness founder Gary Douglas, Simone Milasas, and Grace Douglas.

A Global Conversation, Starting Now

Ahead of the event, organizers launched a worldwide survey inviting people in over 170 countries to answer questions most have never been asked: “How do you know when you’re NOT being yourself?” and “If you had a whole day just for YOU, with no obligations, no one to impress, and zero judgment, what would you actually do?” Additional questions explore what happens in the body when one is truly being themselves, and what unique traits people love about themselves that others may not fully understand.

Anonymous responses will be shared live during Dr. Heer’s opening keynote, turning the day into a collective inquiry into what “being yourself” actually looks like in 2026. The survey is open now at www.beingyouday.com.

“What if you, truly being you, is the gift and the change this world requires?” says Dr. Heer, founder of International Being You Day. “We’ve been taught to fit in, to fix ourselves, to perform a version of who we think we’re supposed to be. And the cost of that is everywhere right now-in the stress numbers, in the survival-mode mentality, in how disconnected people feel from their own lives. Being you isn’t a luxury. It’s the one thing nobody else can do for you, and the one thing nobody can take from you.”

The Being You movement was born from Dr. Heer’s international best-selling book, “Being You, Changing the World,” first published in 2011. The book grew out of his own deeply personal turning point after he nearly ended his life. What he discovered became a lifeline for people in 176+ countries looking for hope and a way back to themselves. The book has since been translated into 17+ languages and sparked a worldwide movement of more than 100 trained facilitators leading classes and events. It is now celebrated annually each June 22 as a global awareness day recognized on the National Day Calendar.

What to Expect on June 22

The free four-hour livestream unfolds in three parts: a Kick-Off keynote with Dr. Heer, live panels on relationships, family, intimacy, and creating wildly different lives, and a finale pulling highlights from ten years of Being You workshops.

International Being You Day 2026 is free to watch on YouTube. Register and participate at www.beingyouday.com.

About International Being You Day

Founded in 2021 through a partnership between Dr. Dain Heer and National Day Calendar, International Being You Day invites people everywhere to celebrate being…YOU. It’s a day to ditch self-judgment, explore what it truly means to be you beyond the projections of society, and acknowledge the beauty of unique capabilities while celebrating everyone’s differences. It now reaches participants in 176+ countries each year. Learn more at www.beingyouday.com.

About Dr. Dain Heer

Dr. Dain Heer is an international best-selling author, speaker, and founder of International Being You Day. Co-creator of Access Consciousness, one of the world’s largest personal development organizations, he has spent more than 25 years helping people in 176+ countries reconnect with who they truly are. His book “Being You, Changing the World” has been translated into 17+ languages and sparked an international movement. He has been featured on Fox News, Good Morning Washington, KTLA, Mindvalley, Maxim, GQ, and hundreds of top podcasts worldwide. Learn more at www.drdainheer.com.

Media contact:

Justine McKell

media@accessconsciousness.com

423-558-9444

www.beingyouday.com

SOURCE: International Being You Day

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire