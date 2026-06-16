AVOW Releases The Mobile OEM Branding Guide: A Blueprint for On-Device Brand Growth

A practical framework for on-device brand growth, with reach of 1.85B daily active users and up to 34% recall lift.

AVOW , the award-winning global app-growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising, has launched the Mobile OEM Branding Guide. Released as mobile marketers face increasingly crowded feeds and declining brand-safety in traditional digital channels, the comprehensive guide positions on-device branding as the most premium, brand-safe surface available to mobile marketers right now.

As mobile marketers face the limits of feed-based brand-building, the Mobile OEM Branding Guide provides a practical framework for building brand presence on the device itself. It equips brand and growth leaders with the strategies needed to use the native ecosystems of the world’s largest mobile manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, and Transsion, to build brand recall, trust, and preference in a brand-safe, fraud-free environment.

The guide reveals that on-device branding campaigns can deliver up to 34% brand recall lift and 5x category-benchmark Click-Through Rate (CTR), with reach to 1.85 billion daily active users across approximately 86% of the global Android market.

The Mobile OEM Branding Guide Includes:

The On-Device Branding Thesis: Why mobile brand growth has moved on-device, and why the channels marketers used yesterday feel less premium today.

Format Intent and Campaign Playbook: How to match OEM placements to their job in the funnel (lockscreen for reach, splash for storytelling, newsfeed for discovery, push for action), plus the four mistakes that quietly kill OEM branding campaigns.

Who It’s For: Traditional digital agencies and media planners looking to deliver brand value to clients, or drive new, unique traffic that increases visibility for the potential brands they work with.

What Verticals and Categories It’s For: Strategic guidance on which categories see the strongest lift, including FMCG, consumer brands, and automotive.

Measurement Framework: A three-layer model (awareness, engagement, business impact) that proves how branding compounds performance over time, including brand lift studies, search uplift, and CPA trend improvement.

Proven Success Stories: Case studies from BingoPlus (106M+ impressions and a 1.02% CTR on Xiaomi; 2.63% CTR on Huawei) and a leading FMCG brand (26M impressions, 5x category-benchmark CTR, and a 34% brand recall lift across South Asia and SEA).

“Mobile is no longer just a performance channel. It’s where awareness, recall, and preference are actually being shaped in 2026,” said Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-Founder of AVOW. “The branding work that mattered five years ago happened in feeds. Today, it happens on the device. This guide is for marketers who want to build cross-screen presence, starting where attention is highest.“

This guide continues AVOW’s mission to educate and demystify mobile OEM advertising for a broader audience, bridging the gap among mobile device manufacturers, their users, and the marketers building brands on-device.

Get the Mobile OEM Branding Guide here

About AVOW:

AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 150 advertisers on its roster. Through its partnerships with mobile OEMs and its proprietary tech AVOW Intelligence, the company provides access to over 1.85 billion daily active users and offers clients over 10 million monthly downloads.

Media Contact:

AVOW Global PR

press@avow.tech

www.avow.tech

SOURCE: AVOW GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire