InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – June 23
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Company announces that on 22 June 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International (“GSI“) on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the “Purchase“). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.
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Date of purchase:
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22 June 2026
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Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
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20,000
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Lowest price paid per share:
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$ 168.7000
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Highest price paid per share:
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$ 171.1500
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Average price paid per share:
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$ 170.1432
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 149,223,876 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,431,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2863J_1-2026-6-22.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
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SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire