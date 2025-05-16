Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) (“Inspire” or the “Company”), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period
-
Total revenue of approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%
-
Services revenue of approximately $2.7 million, a decrease of 23%
-
Product revenue of $0.9 million, a decrease of 30%
-
Total operating expenses decreased by 27%
-
Net loss decreased by $1.0 million or 29%
First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights
-
Entered an exclusive, non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% ownership interest in one animal hospital located in central Florida. If completed, the acquisition could potentially add up to approximately $1.8 million in (unaudited) revenue
-
Oversaw a 400% increase in doctor hires over all of 2024, setting the company up to expand operating days in several clinics
-
Completed a registered direct offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million
-
Appointed Samatha A. Ciulla as Director of Business Development to oversee Inspire’s business development, including the expansion into new markets, formation of partnerships and pursuit of strategic acquisitions
-
Engaged STNL Advisors, a full-service net lease advisory firm, to review the Company’s real estate portfolio and provide strategic guidance on opportunities to expand, update and add new facilities
-
Registered the trade name ‘Family Pet Care’ in the state of Maryland as part of a planned expansion in the Mid-Atlantic region. Inspire intends to replicate the design of its Texas based Family Pet Care state-of-the-art facility in new or future upgrades across the Company’s platform
Executive Commentary
“During the first quarter of 2025 Inspire continued to be margin minded and reduce our losses despite the challenges with year over year revenues across our industry,” said Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. “We also turned the corner on the crucial hiring of clinicians with doctor hires already outpacing all of last year. We believe our work in 2024, and the first quarter of this year sets IVP up for growth with our existing portfolio and expansion to new markets through a return to acquisitions.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Overview
All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2023 unless otherwise stated.
For the first quarter of 2025, total revenue was approximately $3.6 million, a decrease of 25%.
Service revenue for first quarter of 2025 decreased $0.8 million or 23%, to $2.7 million. The decrease in service revenue is mainly attributed to the sale of the company’s former Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results. On a comparable basis, service revenue declined year-over-year, primarily due to reduced DVM capacity and operational disruptions in January.
Product revenue for first quarter 2025 decreased $0.4 million, or 30%, to $0.9 million. The overall decrease was a result of customers purchasing less products per visit and the exclusion of the Kauai location from 2025 results.
Total operating expenses decreased $2.1 million or 27%. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the Kauai location and its exclusion from 2025 results and the decreases in IR agency contracts and marketing agreements the Company entered during the first quarter of 2024 following the February 2024 public acquisition.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 decreased $1.0 million, or 29%, to $2.4 million. The decline in net loss is primarily attributable to the exclusion of the operating expenses associated with a clinic sale, decreases in operating expenses associated with the cost associated with the February 2024 public raise during the period, and the IR agency consulting agreement
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million.
About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.
For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.
Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering, receipt of Stockholder Approval as well as risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company’s anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Investor Contact
CoreIR
Matt Blazei
516-386-0430
mattb@coreir.com
General Inquires
Morgan Wood
Mwood@inspirevet.com
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,738,033
|
$
|
523,690
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
4,376
|
40,675
|
Inventory
|
475,152
|
516,650
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
683,687
|
942,456
|
Total current assets
|
2,901,248
|
2,023,471
|
|
Restricted cash – non-current
|
120,000
|
200,000
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,280,246
|
6,382,788
|
Right-of-use assets
|
1,802,006
|
1,879,729
|
Intangibles assets
|
1,481,352
|
1,633,927
|
Goodwill
|
8,022,082
|
8,022,082
|
Other assets
|
53,997
|
53,997
|
Total assets
|
$
|
20,660,931
|
$
|
20,195,994
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,769,991
|
$
|
1,979,503
|
Accrued expenses
|
643,311
|
285,770
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
163,193
|
183,981
|
Loans payable, net of discount
|
1,737,846
|
2,340,020
|
Notes payable, net of discount
|
3,157,641
|
3,410,465
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,471,982
|
8,199,739
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
1,901,083
|
1,943,487
|
Notes payable – noncurrent
|
8,283,910
|
8,490,763
|
Total liabilities
|
17,656,975
|
18,633,989
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)
|
|
Stockholder’s Equity
|
Common stock – Class A, $0.0001 par value, 4 million shares authorized, 2,119,551 and 1,176,059 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
211
|
117
|
Common stock – Class B, $0.0001 par value, 20 million shares authorized, 3,020,750 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|
302
|
302
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
41,768,760
|
37,911,867
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(38,765,317
|
)
|
(36,350,281
|
)
|
Total stockholder’s equity
|
3,003,956
|
1,562,005
|
Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity
|
$
|
20,660,931
|
$
|
20,195,994
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operation
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Service revenue
|
$
|
2,741,029
|
$
|
3,545,599
|
Product revenue
|
898,180
|
1,285,968
|
Total revenue
|
3,639,209
|
4,831,567
|
|
Operating expenses
|
Cost of service revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)
|
2,139,278
|
2,709,147
|
Cost of product revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below)
|
785,409
|
1,016,107
|
General and administrative expenses
|
2,446,438
|
2,873,343
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
275,392
|
367,197
|
Debt extinguishment loss
|
–
|
728,278
|
Total operating expenses
|
5,646,517
|
7,694,072
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(2,007,308
|
)
|
(2,862,505
|
)
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Interest income
|
8
|
2
|
Interest expense
|
(407,736
|
)
|
(559,289
|
)
|
Total other expenses
|
(407,728
|
)
|
(559,287
|
)
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(2,415,036
|
)
|
(3,421,792
|
)
|
|
Benefit for income taxes
|
–
|
–
|
|
Net loss
|
(2,415,036
|
)
|
(3,421,792
|
)
|
|
Net loss per Class A and B common shares:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
$
|
(0.88
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding per Class A and B common shares:
|
Basic and diluted
|
5,555,588
|
3,894,331
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(2,415,036
|
)
|
$
|
(3,421,792
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
275,392
|
347,382
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
4,455
|
–
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
261,766
|
379,313
|
Amortization of operating right of use assets
|
77,723
|
53,831
|
Amortization of issuance costs
|
–
|
15,825
|
Issuance of class A common stock for services
|
–
|
286,696
|
Loss on debt modification
|
–
|
728,278
|
Issuance of class A common stock in connection with general release agreement
|
–
|
20,000
|
Issuance of Class A common stock and pre-funded warrants in connection with commitment shares
|
–
|
600,000
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|
Accounts receivable
|
36,299
|
(312,915
|
)
|
Due from former owners
|
–
|
32,519
|
Inventory
|
41,498
|
25,852
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
258,769
|
(1,642,552
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
(209,512
|
)
|
315,165
|
Accrued expenses
|
357,541
|
(403,107
|
)
|
Cumulative Series A preferred stock dividends payable
|
–
|
(92,322
|
)
|
Other assets, net
|
–
|
(61,094
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(63,192
|
)
|
(40,108
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(1,374,297
|
)
|
(3,169,029
|
)
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(20,275
|
)
|
(156,945
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(20,275
|
)
|
(156,945
|
)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and warrants, net of issuance costs
|
2,145,521
|
–
|
Proceeds from issuance of class A common stock and pre-funded warrants, net of issuance costs
|
1,711,466
|
3,375,458
|
Net proceeds from loans payable
|
–
|
549,185
|
Payments on loans payable
|
(863,940
|
)
|
(1,032,540
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible series A preferred stock
|
–
|
200,000
|
Proceeds from convertible note payable
|
–
|
500,000
|
Repayment of note payable
|
(464,132
|
)
|
(276,013
|
)
|
Repayment of convertible debentures
|
–
|
(100,000
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
2,528,915
|
3,216,090
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,134,343
|
(109,884
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
723,690
|
378,961
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
1,858,033
|
$
|
269,077
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|
Interest payments during the year
|
$
|
1,552,313
|
$
|
188,952
|
Income tax refund
|
$
|
151,796
|
$
|
–
|
|
Noncash investing and financing activity
|
Series A Preferred Stock Dividend
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
271,245
|
Acquisition of assets through operating leases
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
1,031,523
|
Issuance of common stock in connection with business acquisition
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
400,000
|
Issuance of convertible series A preferred stock due to conversion of bridge note
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
4,440,688
|
Issuance of class A common stock due to conversion of convertible debentures
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
4,414,317
SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire