Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP Celebrates Somers Office Grand Opening

Leading Westchester County elder law firm expands to enhance accessibility for Northern Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess County families

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, one of New York’s premier elder law firms, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new full-service office in Somers, N.Y. The event marked a significant milestone in the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing trusted, compassionate legal counsel to families throughout the region.

The celebration welcomed clients, colleagues, and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours of the new office, and light refreshments. The new location – situated at 339 Route 202, Suite 100 in Somers – builds upon the firm’s nearly 30-year legacy of service from a home office in town, now offering greater convenience and accessibility to clients across Northern Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties.

“Somers has been more than a location for us – it’s part of our identity as a firm,” said Anthony J. Enea, Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP’s managing partner and a longtime resident. “We’re grateful to everyone who celebrated with us. Opening this new office deepens our roots in the community and ensures that local families have access to high-quality, personalized guidance for their elder law and estate planning needs.”

The Somers office complements the firm’s White Plains headquarters and offers a full suite of services, including elder law planning, asset protection, estate tax planning, wills, trusts & estates, Medicaid applications (for both home care and nursing home care), guardianships, and special needs planning.

Lauren C. Enea, Esq., a partner at the firm, added: “As both an attorney and Somers resident, I’m especially excited to welcome clients to our new office. This expansion reflects our dedication to making legal counsel more accessible to those planning for their future or caring for loved ones.”

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP has been consistently recognized for excellence in the legal field, including being named a “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers® for fifteen consecutive years. The firm has also attained Martindale-Hubbell’s highest rating, AV Preeminent, for superior ethical standards and legal ability.

The new office, located at 339 Route 202, Suite 100 in Somers, is open by appointment for consultations and client meetings. For more information, call 914-948-1500 or visit www.esslawfirm.com.

About Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP is an AV preeminent rated elder law firm with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y. The practice concentrates on Elder Law; Medicaid Planning; Nursing Home and Home Care Applications; Estate Tax Planning; Wills, Trusts and Estates; Guardianships; Estate Litigation; Supplemental Needs Trusts; and Special Needs Planning. Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP serves Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, the Bronx, Manhattan, Long Island and Queens and is committed to providing the highest quality legal services to seniors, the disabled and their families. Visit the firm online at www.esslawfirm.com.

Press Contact

Kelly Lee

Co-Communications

914-666-0066

klee@cocommunications.com

SOURCE: Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire