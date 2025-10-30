INMO AIR3 AR Glasses Kickstarter Campaign Breaks $630,000 in Backer Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INMO, an AR glasses technology company aiming to enhance everyday life, is honored to have garnered international media attention and over US$630,000 from more than 673 backers on Kickstarter for its INMO AIR3 AR glasses, smashing the crowdfunding campaign goal.

Featuring the world’s first 1080p all-in-one full-color waveguide display powered by a Sony Micro OLED screen, the INMO AIR3 delivers vivid, next-generation augmented reality experiences in a compact and comfortable design.

“We are thrilled that the INMO AIR3 AR glasses have been received with such a warm welcome,” said Yim Yang, CEO of INMO. “We are grateful for the trust from all our fans who have supported us on our journey. Carrying this trust, we will continue refining the product to deliver the best possible experience to our customers right out of the box. From improving the build quality to optimizing the ergonomics, INMO is committed to always meeting their fans’ expectations.”

Due to the market response far exceeding expectations, INMO is committed to its production schedule to ensure timely delivery. In addition, a new round of software upgrades is underway.

To seamlessly fit into everyday life, AR glasses need to fit comfortably. Designed for everyday use, the INMO AIR3 adapts to diverse facial profiles with adjustable nose pads for lasting comfort. Its lightweight, fashion-forward frame complements any outfit, making it ideal for work, travel, or leisure.

The INMO AIR3’s advanced display, camera, and software are all driven by an 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. In addition to being compatible with nearly all apps on the Google Play Store, the INMO AIR3 unlocks exceptional visual fidelity with a full-color, wide-view 1080p waveguide display, immersing the wearer in a private cinema anywhere. Complementing the stunning visuals are two speakers and a microphone array inside the frame that enable crystal-clear calls for meetings. And with an intuitive Control Ring with a touch display, it provides responsive controls at the fingertip.

The INMO AIR3 Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for international markets is expected to conclude in 38 days. Backers can secure the next-generation AR glasses for $899 (18% off the $1,099 MSRP), including free shipping and a two-year warranty.

About INMO

INMO focuses on the research and development of smart glasses, being a pioneer in wireless AR glasses and AI smart glasses, as well as a leading company in the global smart glasses category. INMO’s self-developed AR glasses include the INMO AIR series, which focuses on light office and audio-visual entertainment scenarios; the INMO GO series, which focuses on translation scenarios; and the INMO X series, which focuses on photography scenarios. All three series feature a lightweight everyday glasses appearance and a wireless integrated design, aiming to create the “next generation mobile terminal after smartphones” in the era of the metaverse.

