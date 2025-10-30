Call for Entries: Teen Video Contest Underway at Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company



Over $20,000 to be awarded in Lights, Camera, Save! Contest



ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company (“Burke & Herbert”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp., is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest. The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of wise money management and encourage other teens to engage in good financial behavior.

“As a community bank, we’re thrilled to sponsor a contest that rewards teens for using their creativity to promote financial wellness. For the past decade, we’ve seen how powerful it can be when teens help other teens learn about money,” said Chief Executive Officer David Boyle. “The American Bankers Association doubled the prize money this year, calling attention to the increasing importance of preparing young people to take control of their financial future. We invite parents and educators to join us in encouraging students to participate and cultivate the next generation of financially savvy consumers.”

To participate, students (ages 13-18) must create a video, 30-seconds or less on using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to the bank by November 30, 2025. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels.

Burke & Herbert Bank will host a regional round of judging in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Kentucky, and West Virginia. They will select a winner from each state to compete on the national level for one of three cash prizes, including $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place. National contestants will face off head-to-head in the first round of national judging on ABA’s Instagram page which will determine which videos advance to the second round of national judging.

Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding the top two regional winners in each of its five state markets with a $500, and $100 gift card, respectively. The Bank also is awarding a $100 gift card to the teacher of each of the first-place regional winners.

Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content, and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules. To learn more about the Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest, visit burkeandherbertbank.com/contest or email save@burkeandherbertbank.com.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Contact Investor Relations:

Email address: bhfsir@burkeandherbertbank.com

Phone number: 703-666-3555

