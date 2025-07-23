INMerge Innovation Summit 2025 to Gather Global Tech Leaders and Investors in Baku

September 29-30, 2025 | Baku Convention Center, Azerbaijan

The INMerge Innovation Summit, the region’s leading event for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology leadership, is set to return on September 29-30, 2025, at the Baku Convention Center. Now in its 5th edition, the Summit has become a flagship initiative of PASHA Holding, Azerbaijan’s largest diversified business group, and a key force advancing regional and international cooperation in the innovation space.

This year, INMerge will once again bring together more than 1,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders from over 50 countries for two days of high-level dialogue, practical insights, and strategic networking. The 2025 program features headline speakers including Ed Catmull (Co-founder of Pixar and former President of Pixar Animation Studios), Zack Kass (AI Futurist and Former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI), Marc Randolph (Co-founder and first CEO of Netflix), Narmin Farzaliyeva (Head of Marketing, Amazon Europe), and Baris Aldanmaz (Head of Business, Türkiye and Central & Southern Asia, TikTok), alongside a broader roster of global experts shaping the future of technology and business.

A Platform for Regional and Global Collaboration

More than a conference, INMerge designed to accelerate the flow of ideas, partnerships, and investment across multiple innovation ecosystems. Its mission is to strengthen collaboration between government, industry, and the startup community, with a clear focus on practical outcomes and long-term impact.

“INMerge Innovation Summit has grown into a cornerstone event in our innovation agenda-designed to foster meaningful connections, inspire bold thinking, and accelerate the exchange of ideas across borders. Our ambition is to see INMerge evolve into a leading force within the innovation ecosystem of this part of the world, connecting talent, capital, and vision to shape the future of business and technology.” – Tugra Musayeva, Head of Innovations at PASHA Holding

Investor Matchmaking & INBattle Startup Competition

INMerge 2025 features dedicated investor matchmaking sessions, offering selected startups the opportunity to connect directly with global investors and corporate partners.

At the heart of the startup program is the INBattle Startup Competition, where founders present their ventures to a panel of seasoned investors and experts. With a $30,000 prize pool co-invested by PASHA Holding, INBattle provides a launchpad for promising ideas ready to scale across regional and international markets.

Keynotes, Panels, and Executive Conversations

The Summit will host a curated program of keynote talks, thematic panels, and closed-door sessions focused on the evolving landscape of innovation, investment, and regional integration.

The full agenda and speaker lineup for INMerge 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can expect two days of high-level discussions, strategic networking, and access to one of the region’s most influential innovation platforms.

For registration and partnership inquiries, visit www.inmerge.az .

About PASHA Holding

Established in 2006, PASHA Holding LLC is a diversified investment company managing a portfolio of businesses across banking, insurance, construction, information technology, property development, and tourism. The Holding operates through both controlling interests in its subsidiaries-collectively known as PASHA Group-and select minority private equity investments. Built on a foundation of sound governance and strategic investment, PASHA Holding plays a key role in shaping the business landscape of Azerbaijan and beyond.

Media Contact:

Xenia Sofronova

xenia@grechkamedia.com

