Avel eCare Appoints Martainn Lenhardt as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Financial Strategy Amid Rapid Growth and Innovation

Avel eCare, a leading provider of telemedicine services in the United States, today announced the appointment of Martainn Lenhardt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lenhardt brings over 20 years of healthcare finance experience to the role, where he will oversee Avel’s financial strategy, operations, and performance during a pivotal era of innovation and nationwide expansion.

Lenhardt joins Avel eCare following his tenure as VP of Finance at Lyric and senior leadership roles at Change Healthcare, where he managed a $480 million business unit and was instrumental in driving growth and improving margins. He is widely recognized for his expertise in strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and optimizing global operations. His ability to turn complexity into opportunity and build agile, purpose-driven teams will be instrumental in advancing Avel’s mission.

“Avel eCare is transforming how healthcare is delivered across the country,” said Lenhardt. “It’s an honor to join this team and help scale a model that brings high-quality, virtual care to every corner of the nation.”

This appointment comes at a time of unprecedented momentum for Avel eCare. In the past two years alone, Avel has launched new service lines, secured exclusive partnerships with organizations like Amwell and Cibolo Health, and expanded services to more than 46 states. The company continues to innovate with in-ambulance telehealth, ICU solutions, and programs that support EMS, law enforcement, and correctional health, making care more accessible, cost-effective, and consistent, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The new CFO joins an accomplished executive team committed to advancing healthcare access and outcomes across the country. Avel’s leadership includes:

Doug Duskin – Chief Executive Officer

Don Yish – Chief Revenue Officer

Jay Weems – Chief Operations Officer

Kelly Rhone, MD – Chief Medical Officer

Robert Spurlock – Chief Information Officer

About Avel eCare

Avel eCare is a national leader in technology-enabled clinical services delivered through telemedicine, offering provider-to-provider virtual care solutions that expand clinical capacity and improve outcomes across the healthcare industry. With more than 30 years of innovation, Avel’s board-certified clinicians partner with hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, EMS agencies, and correctional health systems nationwide to bring high-quality care to patients when and where it’s needed most. Learn more at: www.avelecare.com

