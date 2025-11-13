INFUSE Named 2025 6sense Breakthrough Award Winner

INFUSE Awarded 6sense 2025 Technology Partner of the Year: Precision Activation That Transforms Buyer Signals Into Predictable Growth

INFUSE , the leader in global demand generation, has been named Technology Partner of the Year winner of the 2025 6sense Breakthrough Awards. Honorees were announced at the seventh-annual Breakthrough conference, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Recognized as the premier event for B2B revenue leaders, Breakthrough 2025 brought together more than 1,300 sales, marketing, and operations professionals to explore how agentic AI is transforming go-to-market execution. The event showcased how organizations are using 6sense’s Revenue Intelligence Platform to unify data, signals, and workflows – driving efficiency, precision, and speed across every part of the revenue engine.

“At INFUSE, we believe growth is built through early engagement, precision, and measurable outcomes,” said Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE. “This recognition reflects the shared ambition that drives everything we do. Our team, clients, and strategic partners continue to prove what is possible when data, intelligence, and action come together with purpose.”

“The 2025 Breakthrough Award winners represent the best of what’s possible when human creativity meets AI-powered execution,” said Claire Couch, Sr. Director, Customer Marketing and Communities at 6sense. “These teams are showing the world how to use data and intelligence to drive measurable, durable growth.”

Winners were selected across seven categories based on their innovation, measurable results, and advanced use of the 6sense Revenue Intelligence Platform to drive real business outcomes.

About 6sense

6sense is the Revenue Intelligence Platform that helps B2B teams multiply what matters: building predictable pipeline and closing deals with speed and certainty. Powered by 6AI and the SignalverseTM – the industry’s most complete B2B signal network – 6sense captures trillions of buyer signals to uncover in-market accounts, prioritize the right contacts, and orchestrate personalized engagement. With one connected platform, AI Agents can turn these insights into action, automating manual tasks across sales and marketing so teams stop guessing and focus on the buyers who matter most. Companies use 6sense to win bigger deals, close faster, and drive real pipeline growth – with 2X deal sizes and 4X higher win rates.

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in 75+ countries across all time zones.

