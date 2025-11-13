California Expedites Data Breach Notification Deadlines: LegalMatch.com Is Here To Help Your Business

Protect Your Business: How LegalMatch.com Can Ensure Compliance With California’s New Data Breach Notification Laws



California has recently adjusted its data breach notification laws in a powerful move to strengthen data privacy protections. As of now, all businesses, including small businesses, must notify affected individuals of a data breach within 30 days of discovering it. Additionally, if the breach impacts more than 500 individuals, it must be reported to the California Attorney General within 15 days of discovery. If businesses do not review and correct their breach response procedures, significant penalties will come into play.

With newly tightened deadlines, legal review is recommended to determine how a business will respond in the event of a data breach, and whether that response is legally compliant. Non-compliance with procedural requirements may result in hefty fines, increased liability, reputational damage, etc.

“Small businesses may lack the resources or expertise to map out and correctly maneuver ongoing breach notification laws. Consumer trust is hard to get back, and if a breach occurs that’s not handled properly, you can lose customer trust for good,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Organizations and businesses that hold sensitive client data must secure legally compliant breach notification procedures and confirm their accuracy with legal review. LegalMatch.com , America’s first-ever attorney-client matching platform, can be an invaluable resource. Users can submit their details to the confidential platform, receive free matches with experienced business attorneys , and select the attorney that seems like the best fit.

Don’t leave your business up to chance; have a LegalMatch attorney guide you and your business to compliance so your client’s data and trust are safe.

