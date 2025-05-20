Infinx Forms Strategic Advisory Board to Strengthen Customer Advocacy and Innovation in Healthcare

Former Detroit Medical Center CEO and UChicago Health System President to Help Shape the Future of Healthcare AI and Automation at Infinx

Infinx Healthcare, a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, today announced the formation of its new Advisory Board. This move is a key milestone in the company’s growth journey, underscoring its commitment to customer-centric innovation and leadership in the evolving healthcare landscape.

“The Advisory Board brings together two highly respected healthcare leaders with decades of experience in clinical operations, financial strategy, and advancing health equity,” said Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Tedeschi and Tom Jackiewicz to the board. Their insights will be invaluable as we continue to refine our strategy, elevate customer value, and tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare today.”

Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, a physician and seasoned executive, has held leadership roles across academic medical centers and large integrated health systems. Most recently, he served as CEO of Detroit Medical Center, where he led significant improvements in clinical quality and operational efficiency. With a foundation in both medicine and business, Dr. Tedeschi brings a practical and empathetic approach to improving patient access and care delivery.

“I’m honored to support Infinx’s mission to modernize revenue cycle management,” said Dr. Tedeschi. “Their commitment to combining technology with human intelligence is exactly what healthcare needs to meet today’s complex demands.”

Tom Jackiewicz, a strategic visionary and healthcare leader, serves as President of the University of Chicago Health System, a seven-hospital academic clinical enterprise. He has built his career leading growth and advancement in academic medical centers such as Keck Medicine of USC and UC San Diego Health, working closely with physician leaders to drive meaningful organizational change.

“My goal is to help shape solutions that not only drive results but also empower patients and providers,” Jackiewicz said. “I look forward to contributing insights on healthcare operations and strategy based on my experience in academic medical centers.”

As Infinx continues to scale, the Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company remains aligned with healthcare providers’ evolving needs-helping them adapt, thrive, and lead with confidence. To learn more, visit www.infinx.com.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx provides scalable, AI-driven solutions to optimize the financial lifecycle of healthcare providers across all functions of patient access and revenue cycle management. Our cloud-based software, powered by AI and automation, is leveraged by experienced consultants and billing specialists across the U.S., India, and the Philippines. We help clients capture more revenue, stay ahead of changing regulations and payer guidelines, and focus on patient care. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

