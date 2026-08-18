Infinx Builds and Scales Workflow-Integrated AI and Agentic Automation on AWS for Healthcare Revenue Cycle

Infinx, a provider of healthcare revenue cycle technology and services, today announced expanded use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the cloud foundation for its Revenue Cycle Agent Platform, supporting workflow-integrated AI and agentic automation designed for real-world healthcare operations.

Infinx is building a Healthcare Revenue Operating System that unifies workflow execution, human-in-the-loop oversight, agent orchestration, monitoring, auditability, and security controls. The intent is to make AI and automation workflow-native, embedded in operational execution rather than deployed as standalone tools.

“Healthcare revenue cycle is high volume, exception heavy, and audit sensitive,” said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx. “AWS provides a strong foundation for running and scaling operational workloads, while our operating model keeps humans accountable for outcomes and applies automation with the controls needed for production use.”

“Healthcare organizations need solutions that can scale securely and operate reliably in production,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer and Director for Healthcare and Life Sciences at AWS. “Using AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock for AI-enabled workflows such as summarization and workflow-understanding use cases, Infinx is helping healthcare organizations modernize administration workflows at scale.”

Infinx plans to collaborate with AWS on go-to-market activities to help healthcare providers adopt production-ready, workflow-integrated automation and AI, with an emphasis on operational readiness, governance, and measurable outcomes. This collaboration is expected to include thought leadership, field enablement and customer education materials that outline deployment considerations, operational controls, and evidence expectations.

Why AWS for revenue cycle automation at scale

Infinx uses AWS to support the execution layer for revenue cycle automation and agentic workflows, including document-intensive processes that require consistent handling, traceability, and operational visibility. This foundation supports Infinx’s approach to expanding automation safely over time, starting with standardized workflows, then automating repeatable steps, then progressing to agentic execution with exception handling and escalation.

Spotlight: Document Capture Plus for workflow-ready intake

A flagship example is Document Capture Plus, where Infinx uses document capture agents to convert unstructured inbound documents such as faxes, scanned PDFs, portal downloads, and attachments into structured, workflow-ready data. This is designed to reduce manual intake, improve consistency for downstream work, and help teams move faster with fewer manual steps.

For example, in a deployment with one of the largest outpatient radiology networks in the U.S., Infinx’s document intake automation helped increase documents processed per specialist by 50%, while reducing average processing time from approximately five minutes to three minutes per document.

Evidence highlights supporting production readiness and trust

To support analyst and customer evaluation of operational readiness, Infinx can provide evidence aligned to how production-grade AI and automation are assessed, including:

Security and trust posture: Infinx has achieved HITRUST i1 Certification dated Dec. 18, 2025 for defined in-scope platforms and facilities, including the Revenue Cycle Agent Platform on AWS.

Operational controls for agentic workflows: workflow state management, exception routing, validation and quality checks, monitoring, and audit trails that support traceability across actions taken and updates written back into systems of record.

Scale signals: internal platform throughput indicators such as monthly transaction volumes processed on AWS, with definitions and context provided to distinguish production workload from testing or reprocessing where applicable.

Outcome substantiation (available on request): customer-level metrics for document intake and downstream workflow performance, such as reduction in manual touch, cycle-time improvements, and quality measures for classification and extraction, shared only when baseline definitions, methodology, and deployment scope are confirmed.

Infinx also maintains a multi-model approach, selecting model providers based on task requirements such as cost, latency, and governance needs, while keeping workflow control and operational logging within its governed operating model.

For more information, visit www.infinx.com .

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com .

Media Contact

Stuart Newsome

Infinx, Inc.

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx

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