Fortifeye Launches Fit Meal and Fit Bites for Nutrition

Fortifeye Vitamins introduces Fit Meal and Fit Bites, two doctor-formulated products designed to support protein intake, satiety and healthy eating habits.

Fortifeye Vitamins has expanded its nutrition and healthy weight-management portfolio with the introduction of Fortifeye Fit Bites and Fortifeye Fit Meal.

The products were developed to address two common challenges associated with healthier eating: finding satisfying options between meals and obtaining convenient, balanced nutrition when preparing a traditional meal is not practical.

“Healthy weight management is not about finding one magic ingredient,” said Dr. Michael Lange, founder of Fortifeye Vitamins. “It is about building a nutrition strategy that people can follow consistently. We developed Fit Meal and Fit Bites to help make that strategy more convenient.”

A Different Approach to Snacking

Fit Bites are functional chocolate snacks designed to satisfy sweet cravings while complementing a balanced nutrition plan.

Available in chocolate coconut and chocolate raspberry flavors, Fit Bites contain Slendesta potato protein extract, allulose and cocoa. The stimulant-free formulation contains no caffeine.

Slendesta contains proteinase inhibitor II, or PI2, a naturally occurring component of potatoes that has been studied for its potential role in satiety signaling. Allulose provides sweetness with fewer calories than traditional sugar, while cocoa supplies naturally occurring flavanols and polyphenols.

“Cravings can make it difficult for people to remain consistent with a nutrition plan,” Lange said. “Our objective was to create a satisfying chocolate option that could fit within a practical, science-based approach to nutrition.”

Additional information about the formulation is available in Fortifeye’s overview of the science behind Fit Bites and satiety.

More Than a Protein Shake

Fit Meal is a high-protein meal replacement formulated with 25 grams of grass-fed whey protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. It also contains healthy fats, prebiotic fiber, probiotics, digestive enzymes, superfoods, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

The formula includes MCT oil, Pomella pomegranate extract, PeakO2 mushroom blend, CherryPURE tart cherry, CranRich cranberry, Ceylon cinnamon, chromium, conjugated linoleic acid and Capsimax.

Fit Meal was developed for people seeking a convenient way to increase their protein and overall nutritional intake. Its combination of protein, fiber, fats and other nutrients is intended to complement a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

“It was important that Fit Meal be different from a conventional protein shake,” Lange said. “Protein is essential, but a meal replacement should provide a broader range of nutrients. We combined protein, fiber, healthy fats, digestive support and selected nutritional ingredients in one formula.”

Nutrition During GLP-1 Therapy

The increasing use of GLP-1 medications in medically supervised weight-management programs has brought greater attention to GLP-1 nutrition support, including adequate protein intake, resistance exercise and overall diet quality.

Because these medications can reduce appetite and food consumption, some patients may find it more difficult to consume enough protein, fiber and nutrient-dense foods. Smaller meals can make the nutritional quality of each serving increasingly important.

Fit Meal may provide a convenient source of protein and other nutrients for individuals who have difficulty eating a traditional meal because of reduced appetite. Its 25 grams of protein per serving can help users prioritize protein intake as part of a broader plan that includes resistance exercise and guidance from qualified health care professionals.

“Eating less makes the nutritional quality of each meal more important,” Lange said. “People using GLP-1 medications should work with their health care professionals to make sure their diet continues to meet their individual nutritional needs.”

Fit Meal is a food product, not a medication. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease or to replace medical care, exercise or an individualized nutrition plan. People using prescription weight-management medications should consult their prescribing health care professional before making significant dietary changes.

Additional information about nutrition and muscle maintenance during GLP-1 therapy is available through Fortifeye.

Ingredient Transparency

Fortifeye provides country-of-origin information for the ingredients used in Fit Meal. The company also emphasizes transparent labeling, scientifically studied ingredients and product testing.

Fit Meal and Fit Bites were formulated under Lange’s direction as part of Fortifeye’s broader nutrition portfolio. Neither product is positioned as a stand-alone treatment or quick-fix solution for weight loss.

Instead, the products are intended to complement sustainable habits that may include adequate protein and fiber intake, regular physical activity, portion awareness and consistent dietary choices.

Designed to Work Together

Fit Meal and Fit Bites can be used separately or as complementary parts of a nutrition plan.

Fit Meal provides a convenient, nutrient-dense option when preparing a traditional meal is impractical. Fit Bites provide a portioned chocolate snack for times when cravings arise between meals.

The products can also be incorporated into an active lifestyle alongside other Fortifeye fitness and performance products.

Product Availability

Fit Bites are available in chocolate coconut and chocolate raspberry flavors. Fit Meal is available in chocolate and vanilla flavors.

Additional product information is available through the Fortifeye Vitamins website or by calling 866-503-9746.

About Fortifeye Vitamins

Fortifeye Vitamins is an Ocala-based nutritional health company founded by Dr. Michael Lange. The company develops nutritional products for eye health, metabolic health, fitness, healthy aging, athletic performance and general wellness.

Its formulations emphasize ingredient selection, transparent labeling and evidence-based nutritional science.

Media contact:

Taylor Moncado

Fortifeye Vitamins

Ocala, Florida

Taylor@fortifeye.com

866-503-9746

www.fortifeye.com

SOURCE: Fortifeye Vitamins

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire