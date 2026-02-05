Infinity Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Infinity Bancorp (OTCQB:INFT) (the “Company” or “Bancorp”), the holding company for Infinity Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable March 6, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 20, 2026.

Infinity Bank is the sole subsidiary of Infinity Bancorp. Infinity Bancorp, formed on October 21, 2022, is the bank holding company for Infinity Bank. The Bancorp does not have any operations other than through its sole subsidiary, Infinity Bank. The Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees, and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.infinity.bank

