Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Non-Executive Director Shareholding Notification

By Staff 13 seconds ago

(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) announces that it received notification on February 4, 2026 that Ms Lesley Goldwasser, a non-executive director of Caledonia, had purchased 3,500 common shares in the Company on February 3, 2026 at a price of $29.78 per share.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ms Lesley Goldwasser

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

b)

LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$29.78

3,500

d)

Aggregated information

– Aggregated volume

– Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

February 3, 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE American LLC

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

