Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Non-Executive Director Shareholding Notification
(NYSE AMERICAN:CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)
SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or “the Company”) announces that it received notification on February 4, 2026 that Ms Lesley Goldwasser, a non-executive director of Caledonia, had purchased 3,500 common shares in the Company on February 3, 2026 at a price of $29.78 per share.
A copy of the notification is below.
Enquiries:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
|
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
|
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
|
Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor – Zimbabwe)
|
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ms Lesley Goldwasser
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of securities
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
– Aggregated volume
– Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
February 3, 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
NYSE American LLC
SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire