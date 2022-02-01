Infinite Peripherals Announces Plan to Do Business Under New Name: IPCMobile

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Infinite Peripherals, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, announced after 29 years that it will now do business under the name IPCMobile.

The name change represents the way the company has continued to expand and evolve its business over the past three decades. Since being founded in 1993 as Infinite Peripherals, IPCMobile has deployed more than two million devices worldwide for small businesses, Fortune 100 companies and everyone in between. What began with mobile receipt printing for water delivery services has grown into a comprehensive selection of payment, scanning and printing devices with use cases spanning across supply chain and logistics, retail, travel, hospitality and healthcare.

Company milestones

1999: Revolutionized the water delivery industry by attaching a receipt printer to a handheld mobile device.

2002: Streamlined onboard food sales for Delta Airlines with a similar handheld mobile device.

2009: Became the very first company to develop an enterprise-based device for Apple Retail’s mPOS.

2015: Announced the Infinea mobile point-of-sale platform for accepting magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC payments

2021: Partnered with EVO Payments to launch a best-in-class scalable mobile payment solution for enterprise businesses, leveraging IPCMobile’s QuantumPay device platform.

2022: Introduced two revolutionary new scanning devices: Linea Pro NexusConnect and HaloRing.

2022: Rebranded the Linea Pro Rugged for iPhone SE as the chosen solution for partners and customers seeking to replace the discontinued iPod.

“We are extremely proud of where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going, and the name IPCMobile reflects not only that pride, but also our ambition to continue moving forward,” IPCMobile Founder and CEO Jeff Scott said. “Our business has grown so much over the years, not only in size, but also in the scope of what we’re able to do, and whether it’s our innovative hardware, leading-edge software or the tireless level of service and support that comes with both, we are always looking for ways to be relevant and memorable for our customers. We think this new name will fit the bill for everyone involved, and on top of all that, it’s much easier to say and spell!”

About IPCMobile

IPCMobile empowers businesses to operate more efficiently through next-generation enterprise mobility solutions. The company has more than 29 years of mobility expertise providing scalable, customized solutions to a range of industries including retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, and travel. From cloud-based inventory software to fully integrated payment processing solutions, IPCMobile mobilizes companies to do business anywhere, anytime. Thanks to more than two million solutions deployed, IPCMobile allows companies to go paperless and is fully committed to helping reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption in businesses everywhere. With mobility, the possibilities are infinite. For more information, please visit ipcmobile.com.

