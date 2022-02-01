Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras

Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.





Steep growth in automation is driving performance improvements for robotic and mobile automation platforms in industrial environments. The industrial robot market is forecast to grow at over 11% compound annual growth rate to over $35 billion by 2029. The 3D sensor data from these innovative depth cameras will improve automated functions such as obstacle identification, collision avoidance, localization and route planning — key applications necessary for autonomous platforms.

“For too long, industry has accepted 3D sensing solutions limiting the operation of their material handling platforms to environments not impacted by the sun. The new SWIR camera provides a glimpse of the unbounded future of 3D sensing where sunlight no longer impinges on the utility of autonomous platforms,” said Ian Blasch, senior director of business development for Jabil’s Optics division. “This new generation of 3D cameras will not only change the expected industry standard for mid-range ambient light tolerance but will usher in a new paradigm of sensors capable of working across all lighting environments.”

“1130nm is the first of its kind SWIR VCSEL technology from ams OSRAM, offering enhanced eye safety, outstanding performance in high sunlight environments, and skin detection capability, which is of critical importance for collision avoidance when, for example humans and industrial robots interact,” says Dr. Joerg Strauss, senior vice president and general manager at ams OSRAM for business line visualization and sensing. “We are excited to partner with Jabil to make the next-generation 3D sensing and machine vision solutions a reality.”

Dr. Stanley Yeh, vice president of platform at Artilux, concurs, “We are glad to work with Jabil and ams OSRAM to deliver the first mid-range SWIR 3D camera with the use of near infrared (NIR)-like components such as CMOS-based sensor and VCSEL. It’s a significant step toward the mass-adoption of SWIR spectrum sensing and being the leader of CMOS SWIR 2D/3D imaging technology.”

For nearly two decades, Jabil’s optical division has been recognized by leading technology companies as the premier service provider for advanced optical design, industrialization and manufacturing. Our Optics division has more than 170 employees across four locations. Jabil’s optics designers, engineers and researchers specialize in solving complex optical problems for its customers in 3D sensing, augmented and virtual reality, action camera, automotive, industrial and healthcare markets. Additionally, Jabil customers leverage expertise in product design, process development, testing, in-house active alignment (from Kasalis, a technology division of Jabil), supply chain management and manufacturing expertise.

More information and the test data could be found at the following website: www.jabil.com/3DCamera

