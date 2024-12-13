Industrial Automation Market In Life Sciences Industry size to increase by USD 5.06 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Deployment, Product, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global industrial automation market in life sciences industry size is estimated to grow by USD 5.06 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Deployment

1.1 Onsite

1.2 Decentralised

Product

2.1 DCS

2.2 SCADA

2.3 PLC

2.4 MES

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The onsite segment of the global industrial automation market in the life sciences industry holds a significant market share due to its enhanced security features. In contrast to cloud-based deployment, onsite deployment models store data on dedicated servers, providing better control and security. However, onsite deployment comes with higher capital investments as enterprises need to purchase software licenses, maintain IT staff, regularly upgrade software, and install data protection solutions. Additionally, they require in-house hardware and dedicated teams, increasing the cost burden. Consequently, smaller and medium-scale organizations in the life sciences industry are increasingly adopting cloud-based healthcare information software solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of implementation. Despite the initial investment, the onsite segment’s security advantages continue to attract large organizations dealing with critical research information.

Analyst Review

The Industrial Automation Market in the Life Sciences Industry is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and augmented reality. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and analysis of manufacturing processes, improving efficiency and product quality. Semiconductor chips play a crucial role in powering these advanced technologies, while Industry 4.0 and cyber-physical systems facilitate the integration of physical and digital systems. SMEs in the industrial sector are also adopting IIoT, wireless sensors, and industrial I/O to optimize their operations. Control systems, turbocharging, programmable logic controllers, and motion control are essential components of industrial automation. The integration of 5G wireless technology and robotics with artificial intelligence and automation is revolutionizing material handling and networking architectures in the life sciences industry. Cloud computing offers cost-effective solutions for data storage and analysis, further enhancing the capabilities of industrial automation systems.

Market Overview

The Industrial Automation Market in the Life Sciences Industry is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, augmented reality, and Industry 4.0. These technologies enable cyber-physical systems, cloud computing, and IIoT, transforming traditional manufacturing processes. SMEs in the sector are adopting wireless sensors, Industrial I/O, motion control, industrial web panels, and industrial monitors for digitalization and virtual capabilities. Semiconductor chips, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), servo, AC motor, and DC motor are essential components of automation systems. Turbocharging, 5G wireless technology, digital twin, and virtual reality are the new trends driving industrial transformation. Edge computing, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and software-as-a-service are essential for cloud engineering and digitalization. Robots, photoelectric sensors, laser sensors, inductive sensors, and temperature, humidity, torque sensors are critical components of automation systems in various manufacturing verticals, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, heavy engineering, and material handling. Networking architectures, cloud, mobility, and Internet of Things are revolutionizing factory automation and the automation sector. The integration of machine learning, temperature sensors, humidity sensors, and torque sensors in distributed control systems is essential for optimizing production processes and improving product quality. The adoption of 5G wireless technology, EV charger stations, and electric vehicle chargers is a significant development in the industrial sector, aligning with the digital transformation trend.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

