Hazelight and EA Originals Reveal Split Fiction, an Action-Packed Co-op Buddy Adventure That Jumps Between Sci-Fi and Fantasy Worlds, Coming March 6

The co-op masterminds behind 2021 Game of the Year winner It Takes Two are back with another genre-defying adventure featuring ever-changing gameplay

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Hazelight Studios revealed Split Fiction, an action-adventure game that pushes the boundaries of the co-op genre further than ever. Developed by Hazelight Studios, the imaginative minds behind the 2021 Game of the Year winner with more than 20 million units sold worldwide, It Takes Two, comes a unique co-op action-adventure split screen game where players will jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds. With a wide range of ever-changing abilities, players will take on the roles of Mio and Zoe as they work together to take back their creative legacies and discover the power of an unexpected friendship.









“At Hazelight, we’ve been building co-op games for 10 years, and with every game we push beyond what players expect for action-adventure co-op games. I’m so proud of what we have built with Split Fiction. Let me tell you guys, it’s going to blow your mind,” said Josef Fares, Founder of Hazelight Studios. “Because Mio and Zoe jump back and forth between sci-fi and fantasy worlds, we’ve been able to do some really wild things with gameplay and storytelling. This is definitely our most epic co-op adventure yet.”

In Split Fiction, players will discover a variety of sci-fi and fantasy mechanics and abilities. Escape a sun that’s going supernova, challenge a monkey to a dance battle, try out some cool hoverboard tricks, fight an evil kitty and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. With worlds that are entirely different from each other, surprising challenges await players at every turn.

Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers, one of sci-fi and the other of fantasy, who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. Jumping back and forth between worlds, they’ll have to work together and master a variety of abilities in order to break free with their memories intact.

“Friendships and great memories are made through playing amazing co-op games together – and no one does it better than Hazelight,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “We’re excited to continue our long-term partnership with Josef and his talented team to bring another innovative, collaborative adventure to life; one that continues to push the boundaries and redefine what players can experience together on and off the screen.”

A Hazelight Studios staple feature, Friend’s Pass, which allows one player who owns the game to invite a friend to play for free, is back and pushed even further with crossplay options enabled for PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam.

Split Fiction releases on March 6, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and EA app for $49.99.

About Hazelight Studios

Creators of the Game of the Year 2021, It Takes Two, Hazelight is a multiple award-winning independent game development studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 2014 by Josef Fares, film director and creator of the critically acclaimed game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. Hazelight is committed to pushing the creative boundaries of what is possible in games. In 2018, Hazelight released A Way Out, the first-ever co-op-only third-person action-adventure, as part of the EA Originals program.

About EA Originals

EA Original celebrates those who dare to explore.

These studios forge new ways to play by bringing together developers with bold visions. Here, these developers use their artistic freedom to reach players who will treasure the new experiences they’ve created.

