Indonesia Hospitals Step Up EHR Modernization; Momentum Grows for Core System Replacement Within 24 Months, New Black Book Report Finds

New Market Briefing From Black Book Research Highlights 80% of Surveyed Hospitals Active in EHR Initiatives and Accelerating Demand for SATUSEHAT Interoperability Operations

Black Book Market Research LLC today announced the release of “State of Digital Healthcare Technology: Indonesia 2026,” a new market report examining how the nation’s hospitals are modernizing SIMRS/HIS and EHR platforms as compliance requirements and interoperability expectations reshape technology roadmaps.

The report finds Indonesia’s acute care provider market moving rapidly from foundational digitization to modernization at scale, driven by three reinforcing forces: mandatory electronic medical record (Rekam Medis Elektronik/RME) requirements, national data exchange and submission obligations via SATUSEHAT, and tightening privacy and cyber-risk expectations under Indonesia’s Personal Data Protection (PDP) regime. As a result, procurement decisions are increasingly anchored in measurable interoperability performance, data completeness operations, auditability, and long-term sustainability.

Key highlights from the report

80% of surveyed hospitals and health systems are active in at least one EHR initiative: new adoption, modernization, module expansion or full platform replacement.

43% indicate intent to replace or materially re-platform their core SIMRS/EHR within 24 months, citing compliance sustainability and multi-site standardization as primary drivers.

58% report they lack a dedicated interoperability operations function, while 52% expect vendors to provide managed monitoring and remediation services in 2026 contracts.

61% prioritize coding and BPJS/INA-CBG claims workflow automation as the fastest near-term ROI lever – ranked ahead of new clinical module expansion.

2026-2030 outlook

The report anticipates sustained modernization through 2030 as interoperability requirements expand and governance expectations mature, including:

A growing share of providers initiating replacement or major re-platform programs by 2027, continuing upward through 2029.

Increasing cloud/hosted adoption for new deployments through 2030, particularly among mid-market providers seeking more predictable operating costs.

Continued growth in interoperability and data operations spending as monitoring, mapping maintenance, and compliance reporting become permanent operating functions.

Rising cybersecurity requirements becoming a gating criterion in competitive tenders as audit expectations increase.

The full report is available now for healthcare provider executives, digital transformation leaders, technology suppliers, and investors seeking Indonesia-specific insights on compliance-driven procurement, SATUSEHAT interoperability readiness, and EHR modernization decision criteria. Download at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/indonesia-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026.

