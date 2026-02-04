Deep Robotics’ Robot Dog Security Patrol Solution Deployed in Singapore, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Security

With the continuous development and maturation of robotics technology, robot dogs are gradually entering diverse scenarios such as industrial parks, communities, and office buildings, bringing intelligent transformation to traditional security. As a leader in embodied AI innovative technology and application, DEEP Robotics’ quadruped robot security patrol solution has been successfully introduced into the Certis industrial park in Singapore. Through its highly autonomous patrol capabilities and scene adaptability, it meets the park’s high-standard requirements for all-weather monitoring, rapid response, and intelligent early warning. This deployment profoundly demonstrates DEEP Robotics’ international competitiveness in the field of legged robots. It signifies that its fully autonomous, highly intelligent security patrol system is now capable of global delivery, leading industrial parks worldwide towards a new era of unmanned intelligent operations.

DEEP Robotics’ Robot Dogs Deployed at the Certis Industrial Park in Singapore

I. All-Terrain Patrolling: Solving Human Coverage and Blind-Spot Monitoring Challenges

Traditional industrial park security has long relied heavily on manual patrols and fixed-point surveillance, often plagued by coverage gaps and delayed responses. At the Certis park, this situation is changing with the deployment of DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs. The Jueying X30 quadruped robot can steadily ascend and descend stairs and nimbly traverse gravel paths between greenbelts. Leveraging its exceptional all-terrain mobility, it replaces human personnel for comprehensive, gap-free routine patrols. When approaching a crosswalk, the robot dog uses its multi-sensor fusion navigation system to accurately detect pedestrian crossings. For such random situations, it achieves active obstacle avoidance and a safe stop, ensuring both the safety of individuals within the park and its own stable operation in complex environments.

DEEP Robotics Robot Dog Nimbly Ascending and Descending Stairs

II. Intelligent Early Warning & Response: Achieving a Closed Loop from Passive Monitoring to Active Intervention

Confronting the industry-wide challenge of delayed response and untimely intervention during abnormal events, DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs provide a novel solution through real-time early warning and active interaction capabilities. During routine patrols, the Jueying X30 quadruped robot identified an individual smoking in violation of regulations within the park. It immediately turned to approach and issued a verbal warning via its loudspeaker for on-site dissuasion. Simultaneously, the alert information and live footage were synchronized to the backend. Relying on its onboard intelligent recognition system, the robot dog can conduct real-time detection and analysis of people, vehicles, and item statuses within the park. Upon detecting any anomaly, it immediately reports the incident and enters a stationary monitoring mode. This drives the traditional security model towards an upgraded closed-loop management approach, shifting from “post-incident handling” to “pre-incident prevention and mid-incident intervention.”

DEEP Robotics Robot Dog Detecting Abnormal Item Status Within the Park

III. Data-Driven Governance: Building a Traceable Management System

Difficulties in evidence collection and traceability for violation incidents have long been pain points in park management. Now, at the Certis park, when the robot dog patrols the parking area and identifies a vehicle parked illegally in a fire lane, it automatically sends a violation notification, records the precise coordinates, and reports them to the management system. Similarly, while inspecting charging pile areas, it can detect the operational status of the charging piles via its sensors and relay the data to the system in real-time. These continuous, precise data streams enable park managers to achieve full event traceability and make systematic, scientific decisions based on data dashboards, significantly enhancing overall operational and safety governance efficiency.

DEEP Robotics Robot Dog Inspecting Charging Pile Operational Status Within the Park

Conclusion:

The practical application of DEEP Robotics’ robot dogs in the security field not only confirms the maturity and scene adaptability of its technology but also signifies that the new generation of intelligent patrol solutions possesses outstanding competitiveness to serve diverse global markets. This in-depth application in Singapore not only achieves the cross-border delivery of cutting-edge technology but also marks a key milestone for the integration of DEEP Robotics’ embodied AI security system into the international smart city ecosystem. In the future, DEEP Robotics will continue to deepen its focus on industry applications, promote the deep integration of robot dogs with existing security systems, and assist more industries worldwide in achieving the digital and intelligent transformation of safety governance.

Company: DEEP Robotics

Contact: Vivian Chen

Email: chenlingjia@deeprobotics.cn

Website: https://www.deeprobotics.cn/en

SOURCE: DEEP Robotics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire