A new round of independent laboratory testing has exposed a systemic problem in the nattokinase supplement market: the vast majority of products sold to consumers in the UK and US contain significantly less active ingredient than stated on their labels.

The testing, conducted by SORA Labs – an ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical laboratory based in Forsyth, Missouri – analysed nattokinase products from eight brands using the GM0068 fibrinolytic unit (FU) assay method. The results reveal that six of the eight brands tested failed to deliver even 70% of the nattokinase activity promised on their packaging, with three brands falling below 30% of their label claims.

The Testing Results

Brand Label Clam Actual Result % of Claim Verdict Natural Foundation Supplements 5,000 FU/cap >6,720 FU/cap >134% Exceeded label claim Horbaach 4,000 FU/2 caps 3,720 FU/2 caps 93% Within acceptable range Double Wood 4,000 FU/2 caps 2,800 FU/2 caps 70% 30% underdosed Luma Nutrition 4,000 FU/2 caps <2,660 FU/2 caps <66.5% >33.5% underdosed Bulk Supplements 4,000 FU/cap <2,680 FU/cap <67% >33% underdosed Hybrid Health 5,000 FU/2 caps 1,380 FU/2 caps 27.6% 72.4% underdosed Raibu 2,000 FU/cap 528 FU/cap 26.4% 73.6% underdosed Vinco 4,000 FU/2 caps 711 FU/2 caps 17.8% 82.2% underdosed

All testing conducted by SORA Labs using GM0068 methodology. Individual Certificates of Analysis linked below.

Key Findings

The worst-performing product was Vinco Nattokinase, which delivered just 711 FU per two-capsule serving against a label claim of 4,000 FU – meaning consumers receive only 17.8% of the nattokinase activity they are paying for. This represents an 82.2% shortfall from the advertised dose.

Raibu Nattokinase performed similarly poorly, testing at just 528 FU per capsule against a 2,000 FU claim – a 73.6% underdose. Hybrid Health Nattokinase, which claims 5,000 FU per two capsules, tested at only 1,380 FU, a 72.4% shortfall.

Both Luma Nutrition and Bulk Supplements returned results flagged by SORA Labs as falling outside the linear assay range, with actual values below 2,660 FU and 2,680 FU respectively – each more than 33% below their label claims. Double Wood tested at 2,800 FU against a 4,000 FU claim, a 30% shortfall.

Horbaach was the only competitor brand to fall within an acceptable range, testing at 3,720 FU against a 4,000 FU claim (93%).

Natural Foundation Supplements: The Industry Benchmark

Natural Foundation Supplements was the only brand in the study to exceed its label claim, testing at over 6,720 FU per single capsule against a specification of 5,000 FU – more than 134% of its advertised potency. The result was flagged by SORA Labs as exceeding the upper limit of the linear assay range, meaning the true value may be even higher.

Unlike any other nattokinase brand on the market, Natural Foundation Supplements third-party tests every single production batch through SORA Labs before it reaches customers. This batch-by-batch verification programme ensures that no product ships unless it has been independently confirmed to meet or exceed its label claim.

“These results confirm what we’ve been saying for years: the nattokinase market has a serious quality control problem,” said Logan King, Founder and CEO of Natural Foundation Supplements. “Consumers are spending their money on products that promise cardiovascular support, but in many cases they’re getting a fraction of what’s on the label. That’s not just misleading – it’s potentially harmful when people are relying on these supplements as part of their health regimen.”

Full Transparency: Every Certificate of Analysis Made Public

Natural Foundation Supplements publishes every batch test result for its own products on its dedicated third-party testing database at testing.nfsupplements.co.uk , where customers can verify any batch before purchase. The Certificates of Analysis for the competitor brands tested in this study are available for direct download below:

Natural Foundation Supplements: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Double Wood: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Horbaach: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Vinco: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Luma Nutrition: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Raibu: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Hybrid Health: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

Bulk Supplements: View Certificate of Analysis (PDF)

