Algo Grande Identifies Additional Skarn Mineralization 3km South of Cerro Grande, With Samples Above 3% Copper and Confirms Copper in Multiple Targets on the Property

Algo Grande Copper Corp. (“Algo Grande”) (TSXV:ALGR)(OTC:KNDYF)(FRA:KM00) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico. The update includes the successful completion of the Company’s Phase I drill program at the flagship Cerro Grande Skarn and the results of a property-wide surface prospecting campaign, during which 49 rock samples were collected, including 19 samples grading above 1% Cu.

The campaign confirmed copper-gold-silver mineralization across multiple target areas, including Potrero South, Las Trancas, Cerro Grande Northwest, La Molina and Mezquital, and led to the discovery of a new skarn zone at Potrero South target, located approximately 3 km south of the Cerro Grande central discovery, with over 300 metres of surface exposure and samples exceeding 3% Cu. Additionally, the program successfully confirmed mineralization at targets generated through the Company’s machine learning exploration program, including the emerging La Molina target.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande, commented: “All the data we are processing at the Adelita project is pointing to a rich multi-deposit geological system which includes skarn-porphyry and epithermal mineralization across the Adelita land-package. The new Skarn zone discovered has never been drilled and represents a new high-grade copper-gold-silver opportunity, 3km away from Cerro Grande.”

Phase I Drill Program: Assays Pending

All outstanding drill core from hole AG_GC_001, AG_GC_002 (450m-600m), AG_GC_003 and AG_GC_004 from the recently completed Phase I drill program have been delivered to ALS Hermosillo Limited:

Core samples have been securely transported and logged.

Sample preparation and geochemical analysis are underway.

Assay results are expected in the coming weeks.

The Phase I program was designed to expand and better define mineralization within the Cerro Grande Skarn system, while testing the vertical and lateral continuity of previously identified outcropping high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization within a 300m strike zone. Results from the first 450 metres of drill hole AG_GC_002, previously reported on February 5 [1] (read news release here), confirmed the discovery of three previously unknown high-grade skarn horizons, with mineralization extending from surface to a depth of 390 metres and remaining open at depth.

In total, five high-grade skarn horizons now define the Cerro Grande mineralized system. Intercepts from hole AG_GC_002 across these horizons returned more than 70 metres of cumulative mineralization, including 36 metres grading above 1% Cu.

January 2026 Surface Prospecting Program: New Mineral Occurrences Identified

In parallel with drilling, the Company completed a successful property-wide prospecting and geological mapping campaign in January.

Key Highlights from Surface Program:

19 rock samples with above 1% Cu, and an outstanding sample with 41.4% Cu

Identification of new mineral occurrences across the broader Adelita property

Discovery of an additional skarn occurrence located approximately 3 kilometers South from the Cerro Grande discovery, at the Potrero South target, with an outcropping extent of 300 metres at surface

Confirmation of mineralization on the northwest side of Cerro Grande, indicating that mineralization occurs on both limbs of the folded limestone unit hosting the Cerro Grande Skarn system

First reconnaissance campaign completed at the Las Tablas target, confirming mineralization and prospective geology in a previously underexplored area

Identification of tourmaline-breccias in the Mezquital Porphyry target area

Advancement of geological knowledge of the Las Trancas target including an outstanding sample with 41.4 % Cu, 1.97 g/t Au 1,570 g/t Ag

Identification of new priority target – La Molina, produced by Machine Learning algorithms, in an area with lack of geochemical and geophysical information

A total of 49 samples were submitted to ALS Geochemistry Hermosillo Laboratory for analysis (see Appendix A for all samples collected during the January 2026 prospecting campaign). ALS is independent of the Company.

These prospecting results (figure 1) confirm that the Adelita Project hosts a district-scale multi-deposit system, with multiple mineralized centers beyond the currently drilled Cerro Grande Central Skarn discovery.

Figure 1 – Highlight Results for the field campaign completed in January 2026

Potrero South Skarn Target

The identification of a second skarn occurrence approximately 3 kilometers south from Cerro Grande area with a surface expression exceeding 300 metres, reinforces management’s view that Adelita represents a multi-center, district-scale copper-dominant skarn system with meaningful gold and silver by-product credits. This target has never been drilled and will be incorporated into the Company’s Phase II drill program planned for Q2, 2026.

In the target, 14 rock samples successfully identified copper mineralization with 3 samples above 1% Cu, 4 samples above 1g/t Au and a maximum value of 3.06% Cu, 3.72 g/t Au and 232 g/t Ag.

Las Trancas Epithermal Target

A site visit to the Las Trancas target confirmed copper and silver mineralization at surface, accompanied by hematitic and sericitic alteration, similar to that observed at the neighboring Pan American Silver owned Alamo Dorado mine. These observations have improved the Company’s understanding of the hydrothermal system and confirmed the presence of structurally controlled mineralization.

Historical trenching at the target returned 9.5m @ 16.4 g/ Au and 1.9% Cu. Historically, this target has not been drilled with diamond drilling; only step-out drilling has been conducted, without prior structural interpretation of the mineralized system.

Four rock samples confirmed the presence of copper mineralization, including one outcrop sample, two float samples from historical trenching, and one float sample from a stock of old mining work. Notably, three of the four samples returned grades above 1% Cu, with peak assays of 41.40% Cu, 13.45 g/t Au, and 1570 g/t Ag; this represents a selective rock sample from an old stockpile.

The Las Trancas target will be prioritized in upcoming exploration campaigns, including detailed geological mapping, systematic sampling, and a first-pass drill program near the historical adit, which will be incorporated into the Company’s Phase II drill program planned for Q2 2026.

Cerro Grande Northwest Target

Additional mineralization was confirmed on the northwest side of the Cerro Grande, near historical drill hole AD-23-0034. The confirmation of mineralization on both limbs of the anticline supports the interpretation that the host limestone unit may be mineralized in multiple zones, with only the Cerro Grande zone being systematically tested by drilling.

In the target, 8 rock samples from outcrops successfully identified copper mineralization with maximum assay values of 0.98% Cu, g/t 0.85 Au and g/t 31.40 Ag. These findings can add 1.5 kms of strike to the Cerro Grande discovery zone.

La Molina Target

La Molina target, is a new emerging target, defined during the prospecting campaign of January 2026. Multiple high-grade rock sample and copper showing have been identified in this new target, not previously recognized historically. The target La Molina was one target recently identified in the Machine Learning exercise performed by GSM Geoscience, see news release 9 January 2026, where machine learning algorithms successfully identified prospective areas, where detailed geochemical and geophysical data is absent. Algo Grande considers this a major step forward in the use of AI technology to improve targeting and fast forward exploration.

In the target, 5 rock samples successfully identified copper mineralization with 2 samples above 1% Cu and a maximum assay value of 1.99 % Cu,17.90 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag.

Mezquital Porphyry Target

In the Mezquital porphyry target, a short reconnaissance visit was able to identify multiple copper mineralization float samples and tourmaline breccia float samples.

Tourmaline breccias are commonly associated with boron-rich magmatic-hydrothermal fluids and may represent hydrothermal breccia conduits related to intrusive systems. In porphyry environments, quartz-tourmaline breccias can develop during late-magmatic fluid release and are frequently observed along structural zones or at the margins of porphyry intrusions, where they act as pathways for hydrothermal fluids.

Although the samples identified at Mezquital are float and therefore their source has not yet been located, the presence of tourmaline breccia fragments together with copper-bearing float samples is considered encouraging. This association may indicate proximity to a magmatic-hydrothermal center capable of generating copper-gold mineralization, consistent with exploration models for porphyry and related hydrothermal systems. Follow-up work will focus on locating the bedrock source of both the copper mineralization and the tourmaline breccias through systematic mapping, sampling and structural interpretation.

In the target, 3 rock float samples successfully identified copper mineralization with 1 sample above 1% Cu and a maximum assay value of 1.58 % Cu, 2.02 g/t Au and 82.10 g/t Ag.

Figure 2 – Key showings across the Adelita property from the successful field campaign of January 2026

All drill core and rock samples referenced in this news release were collected under the supervision of the Company’s geological team following industry-standard protocols. Drill core was logged, sawed in half, with one half retained for reference and the other submitted for analysis. Surface samples were grab samples of outcropping mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the overall mineralization on the property.

Samples were securely transported to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Samples were prepared by crushing and pulverizing prior to analysis.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Copper, silver, and multi-element analyses are determined using ICP methods following a four-acid digestion. Overlimit samples are reanalyzed using ore-grade methods where applicable.

The Company maintains a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals. QA/QC results are reviewed by the Qualified Person prior to disclosure.

Trench results referenced in this release were generated by a previous operator. The Company has obtained and reviewed the original certified analytical results from the independent laboratory. While the Company did not conduct the trenching program, the Qualified Person considers the analytical results to be reliable for exploration purposes.

ICP Engagement

The Company also announces the engagement of ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP”) to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. The Company will pay ICP a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes, from its working capital. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with an effective start date of March 2, 2026 (the “Effective Date”) and is for four (4) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an “Additional Term”) unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm’s length party to the Company. ICP’s market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company’s shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company’s shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, Vice President of Exploration of Algo Grande Copper Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed herein, including drilling, sampling, analytical, and test data, through review of original assay certificates, drill logs, and quality assurance and quality control data.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a growth-focused mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-gold-silver opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt.

The company is dedicated to unlocking the full mineral potential of this under-explored corridor through disciplined data-driven exploration, technical excellence, and a firm commitment to value creation for shareholders. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong continuity along a defined corridor extending over 6 kilometers. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate the presence of a potential porphyry system at depth, suggesting a classic skarn-porphyry mineralization model similar to major deposits found throughout northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to future exploration, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Appendix A

[1] See Algo Grande news release of February 5, 2026, entitled “Algo Grande Discovers Three New Skarn Horizons, Reports 36.00 Metres Above 1.0% Copper, Including 14.79 Metres of 1.4% Copper and Identifies Evidence for Porphyry Potential at Depth”

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire