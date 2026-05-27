Impala Launches Sector-Focused Philanthropy Hubs, Giving Non Profits and Funders Unprecedented Access to Sector Data

Platform now powers data Hubs across six regions and causes, including newly launched Connecticut and New Jersey initiatives, highlighting a growing demand for shared, targeted intelligence across philanthropy

Impala , the data intelligence platform for the philanthropic sector, today announced the formal launch of its growing network of Philanthropy Hubs – sector- specific intelligence platforms that give nonprofits, foundations and philanthropic networks a tailored view of funding activity, organizations and trends within a defined cause area or geography. Each Hub is structured around curated taxonomies and research frameworks relevant to that ecosystem, enabling users to explore nonprofit activity, grant flows and funder relationships across sectors such as housing, education, climate and health, or within specific metropolitan and regional communities.

Currently live in six states and regions across the US, each Hub represents a significant step toward unlocking access to funding data that has historically been fragmented, expensive or difficult to obtain. The newest Hubs include Connecticut Mapped, launched in partnership with the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy (CCP) and New Jersey launched in partnership with the Council of New Jersey Grant Makers and the New Jersey Center for Nonprofits.

“Smart philanthropic decisions require a clear, comprehensive view of the relevant landscape. We believe every ecosystem deserves a dedicated intelligence infrastructure to make that possible,” said Guy Miasnik, Chairman and CEO of Impala. “Our Hubs provide a living, structured map of the sector, transforming fragmented data into actionable insights on funding flows and community needs. By establishing a shared data foundation, we’re helping regions like Connecticut and New Jersey become more connected, transparent and effective.”

Connecticut Mapped aggregates data on more than 34,000 nonprofits and 12,800 funders across the state, broken down into curated sub-ecosystems spanning causes from Early Childhood and Health to Housing & Homelessness and Arts & Culture.

“Understanding who funds what is essential for effective work in the philanthropic sector,” said Karla Fortunato, president of the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy. “Impala’s Connecticut Mapped Hub gives funders access to high-quality data, helping our members uncover funding gaps, connect with potential partners and align resources to better serve their communities.”

The New Jersey Hub brings the same depth of intelligence to one of the region’s most active philanthropic markets, including 14,600 foundations and 81,000 nonprofits, providing a comprehensive view of funding flows, nonprofit trends and sector dynamics across the state.

“We see tremendous value in giving our members and the broader nonprofit community a more connected view of philanthropy across New Jersey,” said Theresa Jacks, president and CEO of the Council of New Jersey Grantmakers. “Impala’s Hub creates greater transparency into funding patterns and relationships across the state, helping organizations identify opportunities for collaboration and make more informed strategic decisions.”

The launches of these Hubs comes at a time of increasing pressure on the philanthropic sector to operate with greater transparency, efficiency and measurable impact. Meanwhile, shifting funding dynamics and growing competition for grants have made it more difficult for organizations to identify aligned partners and opportunities. Impala addresses this challenge by structuring fragmented data into actionable intelligence, enabling workflows such as funder prospecting, due diligence and portfolio analysis within a single platform.

Each Philanthropy Hub is built on Impala’s Ecosystems Research module , which organizes nonprofits, foundations and grants into curated sector and regional taxonomies tailored to the needs of each ecosystem. Users can analyze funding flows, identify organizations working within specific issue areas or geographies and research the funders supporting them. The Hubs also give nonprofits and funders the ability to showcase updated organizational information, funding priorities and areas of focus, creating a more connected and transparent philanthropic ecosystem.

Additional active Hubs include the Anthem Award-winning US Democracy Hub, the Minnesota Hub, the Idaho Hub and the Chesapeake Bay Hub, each built in partnership with a local or cause-based network organization and co-branded to reflect that community. Impala plans to announce additional Hub launches throughout 2026.

Network organizations interested in launching a Philanthropy Hub can visit impala.digital/network-collection or contact Impala here .

About Impala

Impala is a data intelligence platform for the philanthropic sector, empowering nonprofits, foundations and networks to make smarter funding and strategic decisions. The platform structures and connects data across the full philanthropic landscape, providing actionable insights into funding ecosystems, relationships and risk. As AI reshapes how decisions are made, Impala serves as the underlying data infrastructure powering more intelligent workflows – from funder prospecting to due diligence and portfolio analysis. Founded by philanthropists and used by organizations including the Robin Hood Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Minnesota Council on Foundations, Impala is built for the realities of modern philanthropy. Learn more at impala.digital .

Media contact:

Songue PR for Impala

impala@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Impala

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire