Boron One Holdings Inc. Enters Multi-Year Commercial Offtake Agreement

Boron One Holdings Inc. (“Boron One” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BONE), a company committed to advancing global decarbonization through the responsible development of its boron assets, is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding offtake agreement (the “Agreement”) for the future sale of high‑value boron mineral concentrates and derivative products (collectively, “Product”). The Agreement provides for a three‑year term, commencing upon the Company’s establishment of fully operational production facilities.

The Agreement is subject to the satisfaction of certain Conditions Precedent, including but not limited to the Company securing all required regulatory permits and approvals for development and operation of its planned mining and processing facilities, as well as the successful completion of a full‑scale plant qualification trial to the satisfaction of the buyer (“Buyer”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Buyer has committed to purchase a minimum of 25,000 tonnes of Product per year, with the option to increase volumes up to 50,000 tonnes per year. The Agreement contains a take-or-pay clause, committing Buyer to a penalty payment for certain shortfalls in its annual purchase.

Product pricing will be linked to prevailing competitive market prices, subject to an agreed minimum floor price. The initial price for the Product will be established 90 days prior to the commencement of full commercial production and will be subject to adjustment on each anniversary of that date for the duration of the Agreement.

Tim Daniels, President of Boron One, stated:

“This Agreement represents an important commercial milestone for the Company. With comparable boron products currently priced at levels ranging to well in excess of US$1,000 per tonne, the potential annual value of this offtake can be substantial. This anchor commitment strengthens our commercial foundation and supports the continued advancement of our development and financing initiatives.”

About Buyer

Buyer is a mineral commodities trading company, specializing in refined and mineral borate chemicals. It is focused on the delivery of boron-based materials to critical industrial sectors through the sourcing, trading, and distribution of refined borate chemicals, mineral borates, specialty boron feedstocks, industrial boron derivatives, and boron‑based raw materials used in downstream processing.

Buyer established market share across Asia and North America, amongst both traditional users as well as high‑growth industrial sectors, by building a foundation of long-term partnerships, market expertise, and reliable global logistics coordination.

Buyer earned recognition as a leading exporter of American and Turkish based boron products, having ranked amongst the top three exporters in its category. Buyer also played a material role in expanding the footprint of U.S.-produced boron products in Asia, driving greater regional market penetration and long‑term customer development.

Mr. Daniels added:

“We continue to observe growing concern among downstream users regarding long‑term boron supply security, particularly as borates become increasingly critical to modern industrial applications, including technologies central to the global energy transition. As a result, several potential customers are looking to establish long term partnerships with us to secure their supply chains, and are seeking to do so years in advance of their anticipated supply needs”.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

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About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of the planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the world’s carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future for us all.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One’s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BONE”. For detailed information please see Boron One’s website at www.boronone.com or the Company’s filed documents at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

For further information, please contact: Boron’s Public Quotations: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com TSX Venture:BONE

Berlin:EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTCBB:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential annual value of the Agreement, anticipated production capacity, expected timing of commercial operations, the satisfaction of Conditions Precedent, future market pricing, and the strategic importance of boron products. Forward‑looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding current market prices, regulatory approvals, construction timelines, operational performance, and Buyer demand. Forward‑looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Boron One Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Boron One with the securities regulatory authorities, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire