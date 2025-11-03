Immutable and GAMEDIA Launch Highly Anticipated Revival Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immutable, the global leader in gaming, and Dutch studio GAMEDIA today confirmed the highly anticipated revival of Spider Tanks called Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos, the multiplayer PvP brawler first launched in 2021. The announcement marks a new era for one of web3’s earliest multiplayer titles, now rebuilt on Immutable’s next-generation gaming infrastructure.

Following months of speculation, this comeback signals a collaboration between Immutable and GAMEDIA – bringing together Immutable’s world-class ecosystem and GAMEDIA’s 18 years of award-winning game development expertise.

“Immutable was built to help studios like GAMEDIA realize their full creative vision without compromise,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President at Immutable. “Spider Tanks embodies what our platform stands for – truly fun and high-quality gameplay that harnesses the benefits of web3 without friction. We’re so excited to bring the revival of Spider Tanks to life.”

With a legacy as one of the first on-chain multiplayer action games, Spider Tanks blends frenetic vehicle combat with customizable tank builds and player-driven progression. Its return under Immutable brings enhanced performance, player-focused assets and features, and the scalability needed for a global audience.

Dittmar Tukker, Founder and CEO of GAMEDIA, said, “Reviving Spider Tanks isn’t just about bringing back a fan favorite to a community worth fighting for – it’s also about showing the market that web3 games should be about fun first! With Immutable, we have not only found a partner that shares the same passion for fun, but also a commitment to integrity and follow-through that this industry sorely needs.”

The title joins Immutable Play’s expanding roster of industry collaborations, which includes Ubisoft’s Might and Magic reboot and Habbo X.

Fans can soon play and engage with Spider Tanks: Cores of Chaos on Immutable Play ahead of its early access launch later this year on December 8th 2025.

Immutable Play: https://play.immutable.com/games/spider-tanks-cores-of-chaos/

Discord for Spider Tanks: https://discord.gg/spidertanks

App Store links:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spider-tanks-cores-of-chaos/id6746262642

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nl.gamedia.spidertanks

Epic: https://store.epicgames.com/p/spider-tanks-d3b6ae

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in web3 gaming, committed to bringing digital ownership to every player. Founded in 2018 by James and Robbie Ferguson and Alex Connolly, Immutable offers the infrastructure, tools, and services that help developers launch and scale games successfully.

Immutable’s full-stack platform includes:

Immutable Chain – a scalable Ethereum Layer 2 network designed for games

Layer 2 network designed for games Immutable Passport – a secure identity and wallet solution with over 5 million sign-ups

solution with over 5 million sign-ups Immutable Play – a complete growth and engagement platform supporting developers at every stage.

Immutable Audience Builder –

With the largest portfolio of over 690 well-funded games and strategic partnerships with top-tier studios, Immutable is driving the next evolution of game publishing – combining performance, ownership, and optional innovation.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and YouTube

About GAMEDIA

GAMEDIA is an award winning game studio from the Netherlands founded in 2007 and has an extensive track record and history creating games with their team of veteran game developers.

We create innovative and high-quality action-multiplayer games with a unique personality and filled with explosive moments.

To learn more, please visit: www.gamedia.nl

