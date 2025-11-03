Canela Media Accelerates Growth in 2025 with Innovation, Scale, and Hispanic Audience Leadership

Following a year of breakthrough achievements, the company is on track to end 2025 with record growth, new product innovation, and a deepening leadership position in the U.S. Hispanic streaming and data

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canela Media , a leading technology and innovation multicultural media company, today announced that it will head into 2026 in a position of strong leadership due to the many advancements and successes the company has experienced over the last year continuing to lead the U.S. Hispanic media landscape with breakthrough innovation, record audience growth, and award-winning data precision. As the company closes a milestone year, it reinforces its position as a top destination for brands seeking scale, performance, and measurable outcomes.

Canela Media now reaches 68 million unique users across its ecosystem, including Canela.TV, owned social channels, Canela Audience Solutions (CAS), and FutbolSites. Canela.TV grew 53% year-over-year, with audiences spending 53% more time watching their favorite content. Across Meta, YouTube, and TikTok combined, Canela Media achieved 116% growth in followers, reflecting its expanding influence and connection with U.S. Hispanic audiences at scale.

In April, the company launched Club Canela, the first in-app streaming rewards experience of its kind. In just six months, Club Canela has driven +417% growth in new registered profiles, +24 million incremental viewing minutes, and attracted leading brand partners including Hyundai, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Verizon. By turning viewership and engagement into an interactive, gamified experience, Club Canela delivers higher engagement, loyalty, and new ways for brands to connect with audiences.

Canela Audience Solutions (CAS) continues to set the industry standard for data-driven marketing and precision targeting. The division earned major industry recognition this year, including Best Advancement in Data Utilization at the Cynopsis Media Impact Awards, Best Data Team at the Digiday Technology Awards, and the MarTech Breakthrough Award for OTT Innovation. Through its recent Pixability partnership, CAS has expanded its reach to premium Hispanic audiences on YouTube, enabling advertisers to connect with scale and precision across multiple platforms.

Canela Studios also introduced AI Creative Solutions, a new suite that accelerates content development and brand integration through artificial intelligence. The platform enables faster production, greater customization, and seamless optimization enhancing efficiency and measurable performance for advertisers. These innovations position Canela Studios at the forefront of AI-powered media production, helping brands create high-quality, scalable campaigns at speed.

“Our momentum in 2025 reflects the power of innovation rooted in data and technology. We’ve built a scalable ecosystem that not only reaches Hispanic audiences at unprecedented scale but connects with them intelligently through precision, creativity, and measurable performance. As we move toward 2026, Canela Media is setting a new standard for how brands engage with Hispanic consumers through innovation that delivers growth and impact,” said Philippe Guelton, Global President, Canela Media.

Looking ahead to 2026, Canela Media will continue advancing its AI-driven audience solutions, launching new precision-based incrementality audience segments, and introducing micro-dramas, branded as CANELITAS. These next-generation initiatives will further solidify Canela Media’s leadership at the intersection of innovation, data, and audience performance.

For more information, please visit: https://canela.tv/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading innovation and technology-driven media company that offers a portfolio of audience solutions consisting of Canela.TV, Canela Audience Solutions, Club Canela and Canela Studios providing scale and breakthrough offerings to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences through relevant content, with precision and accuracy. Canela Media’s free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides audiences with culturally relevant and authentic content on-demand (VOD) and through its Live Channels across all verticals: Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, and also boasts an extensive library of Novelas and Mexican classics films. Canela Studios, Canela Media’s in-house creative and production studio, offers brands seamless creative services and branded content solutions as well as developing and producing several Canela Originals. Club Canela, Canela Media’s breakthrough first in-app streaming rewards program of its kind, provides brands with innovative and exclusive engagement opportunities while rewarding audiences for watching content on the Canela.TV app.

For brands looking to reach U.S. Hispanics, Canela Media provides scale and breakthrough offerings with deeply engaged audiences. Canela Media’s proprietary and exclusive data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, is a best-in-class OTT-first data product delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy, and, ultimately, more precision. Canela Media’s extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, empowers brands to reach highly engaged, customized, Hispanic audiences with precision, both within and beyond Canela Media’s ecosystem.

SOURCE Canela Media