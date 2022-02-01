IMDb Celebrates Armchair Expert Co-Hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman as Recipients of the First-Ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts

The new honor expands the IMDb STARmeter Award program to highlight creators of the podcasts IMDb users are most excited about, as determined by IMDbPro data

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented its first-ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, creators and co-hosts of the Spotify Exclusive podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. The new honor expands the IMDb STARmeter Award program to highlight creators of the podcasts IMDb users are most excited about, as determined by IMDbPro data. The timing of this first award also celebrates International Podcast Day (September 30) and the upcoming 500th episode of Armchair Expert.





Armchair Expert is a weekly podcast produced by Rob Holysz and featuring interviews with celebrities, journalists, and academics about “the messiness of being human.” The show consistently trends as a fan-favorite podcast on IMDb and has an 8.6/10 IMDb user rating. Its 500th episode will be released on Friday, October 7. Fans can listen to Armchair Expert on Spotify, with new episodes on Mondays and Thursdays.

“We are so grateful to our loyal Armcherries and to every guest who has joined us the past 4.5 years. This show has been an unexpected life high,” said Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. “We are excited to have IMDb and IMDbPro list information about Armchair Expert for listeners and professionals to discover and learn more.”

The IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts joins the ongoing “Icon,” “Fan Favorite,” and “Breakout” STARmeter Awards in highlighting the actors and creators who are most popular on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, which is determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients include Salma Hayek, Regé-Jean Page, Brie Larson, Priyanka Chopra, and Alexander Skarsgård.

“Dax and Monica are pioneers in podcasting, and their curiosity and passion have brought listeners around the world so many funny, messy, revealing, and ultimately beautiful stories,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “We are thrilled to honor Dax and Monica with our first-ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts as part of our commitment to helping entertainment fans and professionals discover all forms of media and entertainment.”

The IMDb and IMDbPro database features a full data and search experience for thousands of the most popular podcasts, including cast and crew listings, proprietary user ratings and reviews from the more than 200 million monthly IMDb users, options to add podcasts to a user’s personal list of entertainment to enjoy, and the ability to explore podcasts sorted by popularity, and user rating. More information can be found here.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, podcasts, celebrities, and more, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, IMDbPro is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals and includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help members achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools for professionals to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for;” IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

