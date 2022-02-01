AWS and SK Telecom Collaborate to Co-Develop Computer Vision AI Services

New services will make it easier for organizations to build and run computer vision applications at scale—at the edge, in the cloud, and on premises—to enhance productivity and operations

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and SK Telecom, the information and communications technology arm of SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, today announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas that the two companies will co-develop a new set of computer vision services. This collaboration aims to make it easier and more cost effective for customers to build, use, and scale computer vision applications, which enhance productivity, maintain equipment, and improve facility safety.

Computer vision technology streamlines extraction, analysis, and classification of single image or a sequence of images to help organizations gain insights. For example, computer vision can help improve quality assurance and operational efficiencies in agriculture, such as aiding in metadata extraction and image classification to evaluate crop health, and in manufacturing to proactively identify when equipment needs to be serviced. However, for most organizations, building processing systems that can identify and analyze relevant data points at scale can be costly and complex.

The new set of computer vision services will combine SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence (AI) models, trained on more than 10 years of anonymized video data, and AWS’s edge services, IoT, database, and storage capabilities. The combination gives organizations a secure and simple framework to build and develop their own tailored computer vision applications with the flexibility to process and analyze data at the edge, in the cloud, or on premises.

“We are delighted to collaborate with AWS to accelerate our pace toward becoming a global leader in AI,” said Ha Min-yong, chief development officer at SK Telecom. “By co-developing edge computer vision services that run on AWS, we can easily and quickly produce and deploy AI and machine learning-based applications to customers globally, helping them address their business needs and challenges.”

“The combination of SK Telecom’s extensive experience in AI, paired with the elasticity, scalability, and flexibility of AWS will help accelerate AI innovation for SK Telecom and their customers globally,” said Adolfo Hernandez, vice president and general manager of telecom industry at AWS. “Collaborations like this demonstrate how AWS can support communication service providers leverage their core expertise in new ways to deliver greater value to their customers.”

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 87 Availability Zones within 27 geographic regions, with announced plans for 21 more Availability Zones and seven more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value for both individuals and enterprises. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



[email protected]

www.amazon.com/pr