IMAX® Extends Theatrical Run of “Dune: Part Two” in Theaters Across North America in Response to High Fan Demand

Beginning Friday, April 19, Fans Will Have Two Additional Weeks to Experience Denis Villeneuve’s Epic, Filmed For IMAX® Movie as It was Meant to Be Seen

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fans who are eager to experience—or re-experience—Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune: Part Two” in IMAX® will have even further opportunities to view the film in theaters as the critically acclaimed blockbuster extends its run in the format’s top 20 markets across North America. This includes 70MM IMAX® in two locales: Los Angeles’s Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk and New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square 13. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.





Goldstein stated, “ The incredible response to this film has proven that Denis Villeneuve has crafted an unmissable cinematic experience for audiences, whether they are fans of the first film or discovering this world for the first time through ‘Dune: Part Two.’ The fans have spoken and we, along with our partners at Legendary and IMAX, have listened, and we’re thrilled to return this beloved film to the biggest of the big screens across the country to once again share ‘Dune: Part Two’ with moviegoers in this premium format.”

Tickets are on sale now for the two 70MM IMAX locations; for other IMAX locations throughout North America, tickets will be on sale beginning Monday, April 15, check your local listings.

About “Dune: Part Two”

Award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” the standalone next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning “Dune.”

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Avengers: End Game,” “Milk”), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (“Elvis,” “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (“Black Widow,” “Little Women”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter,” “Hairspray”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” franchise and “Crimes of the Future”), Souheila Yacoub (“The Braves,” “Climax”), with Stellan Skarsgård (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”).

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is again collaborating with his “Dune” creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two.” The film, currently in theaters, is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

