HarbourView Equity Partners Continues Expansion Into Film/TV with Investment in Mucho Mas Media

HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares to Executive Produce Mucho Mas’ Upcoming Feature, THE LONG GAME

NEWARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), an industry-leading alternative asset management company focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media and entertainment space, announced today that they have invested in Mucho Mas Media – an inclusive LatinX multimedia platform cultivating talent and producing content for global audiences.





Through this investment, HarbourView will work closely with Mucho Mas’ management to drive ROI, leveraging HarbourView’s proprietary data driven insights into global audiences to deliver value to Mucho Mas and the HarbourView stakeholders.

Alongside Mucho Mas, HarbourView will executive produce the films in the Mucho Mas content slate including the upcoming feature THE LONG GAME, an adaptation of Humberto G. Garcia’s inspirational golf novel Mustang Miracle. This investment marks HarbourView’s second partnership in the film and television space as they continue their expansion in the entertainment industry and build upon their mission of becoming a valued ecosystem for the creator economy and creative community at large, spanning TV, movies, music, sports, media and more. In 2023, HarbourView invested in Charles D. King’s multi-platform media company, MACRO.

Set in 1955, THE LONG GAME follows five young Mexican-American caddies who, out of the love for the game, were determined to learn how to play but were often denied the opportunity, so they created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas desert. The film, directed by Julio Quintana and starring Jay Hernandez, Julian Works, Cheech Marin, Paulina Chávez and Dennis Quaid, premiered at SXSW 2023 garnering the SXSW Audience Award for Narrative spotlight.

Tomorrow, the White House and The Hispanic Heritage Foundation will co-host a special screening of THE LONG GAME and the feature is set for theatrical debut on April 12, 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Javier, Vincent, Simon and the Mucho Mas team and look forward to working closely with their immensely talented executives to support their ambitions,” said HarbourView CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares. “We believe Mucho Mas possesses the skillful ability to drive ROI by centering audiences and delivering compelling stories, including the upcoming film THE LONG GAME — a true American story that highlights the perseverance of faith and the human spirit. With rich, universal stories for all audiences, we couldn’t think of a better partner to invest in as we grow our portfolio.”

“We want to emphasize the importance of Sherrese and her team at HarbourView,” said Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa, (Co-CEO & Chief Content Officer) and Vincent Cordero (Co-CEO & Chief Business Officer). “We’re grateful to all our investors for their commitment to invest and empower Latino founders and startups, for the expansion and betterment of the global media industry.”

HarbourView Equity Partners Founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares is attached as an executive producer on THE LONG GAME alongside lead actor Jay Hernandez, Phillip Braun, Christian Sosa, Simon Wise, Colleen Barshop, Vincent Cordero and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Producers include Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Dennis Quaid, Marla Quintana and Laura Quaid.

Mucho Mas Media, co-founded by Javier Chapa (Co-CEO & Chief Content Officer) and Simon Wise (Partner & Chief Investment Officer), empowers and showcases inclusive storytelling and creators in Hollywood, to inspire global audiences and expand their worldview. Mucho Mas Media includes two affiliated companies: Inclusion Management, a talent management business representing and elevating premier diverse Film & TV creators; and CHiSPA Comics, producing Latino-focused comic books for global comic book fanatics, that also serves as an IP development “lab” for future film & TV projects. The company’s diverse content slate includes horror/sci-fi film THE BLACK DEMON (Prime Video) starring Josh Lucas – which reached #1 on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Latin America; and BLUE MIRACLE (Netflix) starring Dennis Quaid; as well as upcoming features ROSARIO starring Emeraude Toubia and David Dastmalchian; Jenni Rivera biopic, JENNI; drama feature DIE LIKE A MAN directed by Eric Nazarian; and many more in development.

In addition to HarbourView, Mucho Mas Media has a number of early additional investors including the family office of NBA Hall of Fame “The Admiral” David Robinson, business and political leader Henry Cisneros, and Texas-based real estate investment and venture capital firm Barshop Ventures, among others.

HarbourView Equity Partners was represented in the deal by Michael Miller and Alissa Miller at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Mucho Mas Media was represented by Darrel Barros and Kimberly Mann at Shulman Rogers LLP, as well as Teresa Walsh and Tarek Sadi at Access Media Advisory.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm, founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares, focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $1.5 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 60+ music catalogs to date and investments in two media production companies, MACRO and Mucho Mas Media, both with a mission to center premium storytelling. The firm’s distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~29,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Mucho Mas Media

Mucho Mas Media is committed to Latino storytellers who entertain and inspire worldwide audiences: Latino Feel with Global Appeal. Comprised of Mucho Mas Media Productions, a premier producer of Latino themed multi-genre Film & TV content for global audiences; Inclusion Management, inclusive-focused talent management firm representing and elevating premier diverse creators; and Chispa Comics, Latino comic book company for global comic book fanatics.

*Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund.

