ImagineAR Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2025) – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) an Augmented Reality company that enables organizations, brands and businesses to create their own immersive experiences, announced the appointment of Mr. Jimmy Jeon as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Mr. Jeon replaces Mr. Leon Ho, who has served as CFO since March 2019. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ho for fulfilling that role and to express its appreciation for his service.

Mr. Jeon currently works as a Senior Financial Analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc. where he provides CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous public trading companies on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and U.S. exchanges. Mr. Jeon is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Graduate Diploma in Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University. Mr. Jeon has over 8 years’ experience in various sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting, financial reporting and disclosures.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FSE: GMS1) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. FameDays, wholly owned subsidiary, is a leading-edge developer of immersive entertainment centers, integrating AR/ AI and interactive technology to create fully immersive, high-impact experiences. The large-scale venues redefine storytelling by blending pre-rendered visuals, augmented reality overlays, and real-time interactivity, offering audiences a next-generation entertainment experience with limitless creative possibilities.

Forward-Looking Statements; Disclaimers:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. There can be no guarantee that the acquisition of HSCPL will be completed.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

