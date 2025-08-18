“7th Prince” Anime Marks Climactic Episode 19 with Exclusive Commemorative Art Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The second season of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability, the isekai magic battle fantasy anime boasting 8 million copies of the original light novel and manga sold, is approaching its mid-season climax. To celebrate the upcoming release of Episode 19, “The Great Advent Festival,” TSUMUGI AKITA ANIMATION LAB has created a special commemorative visual exclusively for overseas fans. The seventh episode of the season will stream on Crunchyroll at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The striking artwork features the magic-obsessed protagonist Lloyd and mysterious priest standing before a church stained glass window amid an eerie atmosphere as magic emits from their hands. Is the mysterious priest an enemy or an ally? This Wednesday on Crunchyroll, the true identity of the mysterious priest and secrets hidden within the church will finally be revealed in an explosive battle.

Series Producer Makoto Oda offers commentary on the illustration: “The climax of the season is finally here! This season of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability is finally entering the second half of the story. To commemorate the broadcast of the seventh episode this season, ‘The Great Advent Festival,’ we are pleased to reveal a special visual featuring Lloyd and the mysterious priest facing off,” he says. “This episode is a crucial one in the Church Arc so please enjoy it until the very end!”

Staff

Original Work: Kenkyo na Circle (Published by Kodansha Light Novel Bunko)

Character Design: Meru.

Manga Adaptation: Yosuke Kokuzawa (Kodansha “Magazine Pocket”)

Director: Jin Tamamura

Series Composition: Naoki Tozuka

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Naru Nishikiori

Action Director: Yuichi Abe

Art Director: Mitoshi Nagaki

Color Design: Saki Watanabe

Cinematography Director: Yuki Yano

Sound Director: Akira Tanaka

Sound Production: Ai Addiction

Music: R.O.N

Music Production: Lantis

Animation Production: Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab

Production: “7th Prince” Production Committee

Cast

Lloyd: Makoto Koichi

Grimo: Fairouz Ai

Sylpha: Lynn

Tao: Akira Sekine

Albert: Shun Horie

Shiro: Eriko Matsui

Ren: Rie Takahashi

Galilea: Tomokazu Sugita

Talia: Satomi Akesaka

Babylon: Shunichi Toki

Crow: Takuma Nagatsuka

Escher: Manaka Iwami

Saria: Minami Tsuda

Jihriel: Showtaro Morikubo

Mysterious Priest: Mitsuru Miyamoto

© Kenkyo na Circle, KODANSHA / “I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability” Production Committee

About “7th Prince”

The study of magic requires aptitude, effort, and the right bloodline. One sorcerer loved magic, despite lacking the bloodline and aptitude for it, and died wishing he’d spent more time studying in life. He reawakens as Lloyd, the seventh prince of the Kingdom of Saloum, with all his previous memories intact. Blessed with a strong magical bloodline, he uses his gifts to master the study of magic.

After a victorious battle against Guisarme in the Lordost region, Lloyd’s pursuit of magic knows no bounds. His next goal? Holy Magic! To learn this sacred art, Lloyd and his companions visit a church, but what awaits them there…?

With million copies of the original light novel and manga sold, the isekai magic battle fantasy anime enters a new chapter8: the “church edition”!

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create “Awesome works” and make them readily available to everyone.

