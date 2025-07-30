ImageWorks Display(R) Helps Retailers Cash In on Heavy Product, Beer Cave Sales

Boost beer cave and heavy product sales with Planniq Strong ®, high-capacity merchandising system from ImageWorks Display

Retail merchandising leader ImageWorks Display ® has made it easier than ever to boost beer cave and heavy product sales with its Planniq Strong ® high-capacity merchandising system. Planniq Strong delivers one of the fixture industry’s highest weight capacities with 2,000-pounds-per-four-foot-sections to help convenience and grocery retailers stock and sell beer, beverages and bulky products with confidence.

ImageWorks CEO Justin Raney said Planniq Strong fixtures were designed to maximize in-store sales of heavy product in a format previously unavailable to convenience and grocery store retailers. “Conventional convenience store shelves and fixtures were never designed to handle the heaviest merchandise,” said Raney. “Increasingly though, that’s what shoppers are seeking. They want more beverage options, they’re interested in seasonal merchandise displayed outdoors, and they want to save time by buying heavy merchandise like pet food or automotive supplies in a more convenient retail setting.”

“ImageWorks has removed that limitation with our Planniq Strong system,” Raney adds. “Planniq Strong opens up a range of new revenue opportunities for retailers seeking to maximize beer cave, seasonal and heavy product sales. The system is durable enough to add capacity outdoors while also making beer cave and other indoor merchandise more accessible to shoppers.”

Planniq Strong fixtures build upon the foundational structures established by the ImageWorks Display collection of Planniq center store fixtures. The Planniq Strong system’s clean design and sleek black finish integrate into any retail environment, including those with the ImageWorks Xulta line of back bar displays. Planniq Strong fixtures are available in stock in 60″ or 72″ heights, and your choice of 24″, 36″ or 48″ center-to-center fixture widths.

Like other Planniq center store displays, the Planniq Strong line features your choice of flat wire or sheet metal shelving. The system’s post-free design offers a clear line of site for enhanced product visibility and accessibility. Corner kits are available, as well as optional wire and flip headers.

Raney notes that ImageWorks Display continues to innovate in beer cave and heavy product merchandising, with several new products in late-stage development. Like its existing Planniq and Xulta lines, the new ImageWorks offerings are designed to deliver a total store solution to create an elevated, cohesive environment that attracts customers and increases sales.

About ImageWorks Display

Since 1996, ImageWorks Display ® has been creating both in-stock and custom retail display solutions within the merchandising industry. Considered a “total store solution” provider with unique expertise and offerings for whole-store integration, ImageWorks Display is known for its high-quality materials, performance engineering, innovative designs, and end-to-end customer service – service that places the client at the center of decision-making.

Their customer-centric business philosophy, along with their top-quality display products, have earned ImageWorks Display the privilege of being in many small-business and large-chain convenience stores throughout the U.S. Their back bar Xulta Impact® and Xulta Classic® products are the standard-setting solutions within the display industry.

Their center store gondola solution line includes Planniq Tech®, Planniq Core®, Planniq Strong, Planniq Lock®, Planniq Bev®, and Planniq Queue™. Both the Xulta back bar and Planniq center store product lines maximize dynamic retail environments with elevated and cohesive designs, resulting in increased sales and improved shopper experiences. Another area in which ImageWorks excels is the practical application of product pusher technology. Their pushers are known in the industry as the ones that never break. Strong product pushers and strong pusher tactics combine to help clients increase both sales and profitability.

Many clients choose to co-create custom solutions with the ImageWorks Display engineering and design teams. Clients see ImageWorks Display as an extension of their own merchandising team. This design collaboration encourages innovation and creativity, while resulting in highly effective display solutions that stand the test of time.

ImageWorks Display offers premium quality fixtures for a range of retail environments, along with lifetime product support, best-in-class supply chain management, and robust client service for every client partnership it enters. Nothing is more important than enduring relationships with loyal clients. This dedication is at the core of what drives their success. And it’s also what assures the success of their highly valued clients.

