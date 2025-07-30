Hyperion is an Authorized Peplink and Starlink Solution Provider, Delivering Seamless Connectivity Throughout the US

Relationship Ensures Seamless Connectivity in Remote Areas to Satisfy Mission-Critical Transportation, Maritime, and Industrial Requirements

Hyperion Partners, a leading provider of wireless solutions and network services for businesses, today announced it has finalized distribution agreements with Peplink and Starlink. As an Authorized Solution Provider for both companies, Hyperion Partners can deliver reliable and cost-effective connectivity to the most remote corners of the country.

This strategic partnership combines Peplink’s high-performance routing technology with Starlink’s advanced low Earth orbit satellite network, backed by Hyperion’s managed services and field support. The result is a fully integrated wireless solution that’s fast, flexible and reliable, making it an ideal solution for businesses in the public transportation, trucking, logistics, maritime, energy and other industries.

“As the demand for both fixed and mobile wireless solutions continue to grow, Hyperion can now offer low Earth orbit satellite coverage in combination with terrestrial connectivity that meets the exacting requirements of our transportation and industrial customers,” said Charles Davidson, VP of Enterprise Sales at Hyperion Partners. “With Hyperion’s managed and field service expertise, we can provide a comprehensive data transport solution that is more robust, reliable, scalable and cost-effective than competing offerings in the market.”

Hyperion is a provider of comprehensive mobility, wireless, and IoT solutions for enterprises and channel partners. The company offers a wide portfolio that includes connectivity services, network equipment, software, end-user devices, and management tools that empower its partners to offer customers advanced mobility capabilities that satisfy emerging business needs, expand revenue streams, and maintain relevance in a rapidly changing marketplace. To learn more, visit www.hyperionpartners.net.

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-776-3282

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

𝕏: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn

