Image-Line Acquires MSXII Sound Design To Further Grow FL Studio’s Sound Offering

Today, Image-Line announced it has acquired MSXII Sound Design, a premium manufacturer of sample packs and sonic tools. Starting today, MSX’s over-200GB library of professional-grade samples will become available to FL Studio users through FL Cloud.

FL Studio has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital audio workstation space for over 20 years as the preferred tool for countless hip hop producers, helping shape the sound of the genre for decades by providing an intuitive platform designed for creativity.

In 2023 FL Cloud was added to FL Studio, giving producers everything they need to make and share their best music, deeply integrated into the beloved workflow of FL Studio. FL Cloud delivers AI-powered mastering, music distribution via DistroKid, and a vast, integrated library of royalty free loops and hits, built right inside the familiar FL Studio browser.

MSXII Sound Design is highly regarded by hip hop, trap, R&B, and soul producers for the premium quality and authenticity of its extensive sound library. MSXII samples have played a part in several hits over the years, including five Grammy nominations, two Billboard #1s, five platinum plaque tracks, five gold plaques, and even Super Bowl ad placements.

“MSXII Sound Design is the secret sauce for many producers and stands for impeccable quality and variety”, says Constantin Koehncke, CEO of Image-Line. “We’re very excited to partner with Mike and his team to now offer the MSX catalog to FL Studio producers via FL Cloud, and will use our combined forces to create more great sample packs and new tools to help our users create their best music.”

All MSX material is recorded with state-of-the-art equipment such as SSL EQ’s and preamps and Neve channel strips for instrument tracking. Space Echo delays & creative pedals such as the Chass Bliss Mood & Generation Loss are utilized for sound texture. Vintage samplers are called up, including the MPC 3000, ASR-10, and SP-1200 for drum character, and much more. Going the extra mile sonically is a consistent theme throughout the MSXII content ecosystem.

“At MSXII, we are proud to support the underdog producers who are chasing dreams of making great music while also juggling work and the responsibilities of life,” says MSXII Founder Michael Simpson. “By teaming up with Image-Line and FL Studio, we hope to reach more of these creators and empower them with high-quality sounds for their projects.”

About FL Studio

FL Studio is one of the world’s most popular Digital Audio Workstations (DAW), having been at the forefront of computer music production for 25 years. FL Studio is known for its intuitive user interface, affordability, powerful features, and Lifetime Free Updates commitment, making it a favorite for millions of beginners and professional musicians alike

About Image-Line Group

Founded in 1995, Image-Line are the developers of FL Studio, FL Studio Mobile, and FL Cloud. They have since acquired several market-leading audio content and technology companies, including UVI, MeldaProduction, UnitedPlugins, W. A. Production, Producer Loops, CloudBounce, and now, MSXII.

About MSXII Sound Design

MSXII Sound Design is committed to providing the audio community with quality, well-thought out, relevant & vintage sounds in the form of sample packs, drum kits, apps, presets & VSTs. These are sounds that are ready to use in your projects upon download across numerous hardware and software platforms. As a company & sound design collective, MSXII boasts 5 Grammy nominations, 2 Billboard #1s (H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”, Migos, Culture II, “Made Men”), 5 platinum plaques, 5 gold plaques, Super Bowl ad placements, and countless more. Specializing in hip hop, urban, and creative sound design solutions for music producers, MSXII is highly regarded and respected by producers around the world for their premium quality and authenticity.