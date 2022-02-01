iHeartPodcasts and Curiosity Announce Narrative History Podcast “Founding Son: John Quincy’s America”

New Series Explores the Life and Legacy of America’s Sixth President, John Quincy Adams

Hosted by Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers and Featuring the Voices of Patrick Warburton, Nick Offerman, Grey DeLisle and More

SILVER SPRING, Md. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartPodcasts, Curiosity Inc., and School of Humans today announced a new history podcast “Founding Son: John Quincy’s America.” Hosted by Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) and featuring the voices of Patrick Warburton as John Quincy Adams, Nick Offerman as Andrew Jackson, and Grey DeLisle as Louisa Adams, “Founding Son” tells the incredible story of how John Quincy Adams went from a failed one-term president to an extraordinary ex-president. Additional voice talent includes filmmaker Ken Burns, CNN anchor John King, radio and CNN host Michael Smerconish, musician Scott Avett, and others. The six-episode Curiosity original series launches Thursday, April 13th on iHeartRadio and anywhere podcasts are heard. Listen to the official podcast trailer now, HERE.





In addition to playing bass for the Grammy-nominated band, The Avett Brothers, Bob Crawford recently obtained his Master of Arts in History. He has spent countless hours reading history books in tour buses throughout the country and feels that John Quincy Adams deserves a second look.

“John Quincy Adams is THE most important historical figure that no one knows about,” says Crawford. “He is the bridge between Washington and Lincoln. The man who stood in the gap and kept the promise of American democracy alive when the Slavocracy sought to undermine it. I have dreamed about making a series about John Quincy Adams for years and am so grateful to iHeartPodcasts, Curiosity, and School of Humans for helping bring America’s sixth president to life.”

“A fantastic opportunity working with Bob Crawford and having the opportunity to give voice to an American historical figure such as John Quincy Adams,” says actor Patrick Warburton.

“I’m used to having others read for our projects, so I was thrilled to get a call from Bob to provide a voice in his John Quincy Adams podcast,” says filmmaker Ken Burns. “I’ve always thought that our history is rich in stories that allow us to understand better who we were – and are – as a people. John Quincy Adams is a founding son, but he was also a leading light who can continue to teach us about the early years of our country and, in particular, the original sin of slavery that has had such a tremendous impact on our history. I congratulate Bob and his team for sharing a story that is impactful, engaging, educational and hugely entertaining. It is history at its best.”

“John Quincy Adams’ passionate advocacy for petitions against slavery and his role fighting other controversial issues are legendary, and the richness of the voices in ‘Founding Son’ truly transport us back to a critical moment in American history,” said Rob Burk, Curiosity’s Head of Content. “iHeart and School of Humans have produced another phenomenal podcast that is sure to keep listeners on the edge of their seat, wanting even more.”

“Founding Son: John Quincy’s America” is a Curiosity Original Podcast and is a co-production of iHeartPodcasts and School of Humans. Curiosity Inc. has partnered with iHeartMedia, the No.1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, to launch the Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content as well as podcasts that complement programming from Curiosity’s library of award-winning documentary films, shows and series. The Curiosity Audio Network is distributed by iHeartPodcasts.

