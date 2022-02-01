ICR Hosts Tacora Capital CEO Keri Findley on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IR—ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Keri Findley, Founder and CEO of Tacora Capital, a specialty finance company providing creative, asset-based lending solutions to venture-backed businesses, recently appeared on Episode 93 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.





Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Tom spoke with Keri about her firm’s growth, structured credit, how Tacora Capital is responding to a changing venture capital market, and more.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

