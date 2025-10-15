ICONIC Awards Launches Platform to Spotlight the Best in Creative Services and Drive Real Business Leads for Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ICONIC Awards officially launches its new website–introducing a new way for creative professionals to get discovered, recognized, and hired. ICONIC Awards is the first awards platform built to combine awards, long-term advertising visibility, and lead generation for creative professionals and agencies.

The new site iconicawards.com brings together over 120 award categories, from best graphic design, logo design, and packaging design to digital advertising, branding, photography, industrial design, and more. It enables businesses to easily find the best creative talent in the disciplines they need. There are four awards given in each category: Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Excellence. Each creative professional who activates a membership on the ICONIC Awards platform receives a customizable business profile showcasing their portfolio of work, services offered, pricing, and a contact form that allows clients to hire them without intermediaries. Members receive free entry into the awards competitions. ICONIC’s CEO, David Deal, explains why this is a game-changer for the creative industry.

“I have been running a brand design agency that serves Fortune 500 companies, and start-ups, for 25 years. The biggest challenge for creative professionals is how to connect with businesses that are searching for creative services online. Industry awards are great, but if you don’t win, there is no record of you even having entered. There’s no long-term SEO or benefit from your entry fees. With ICONIC, every member gets a sustainable business profile that acts as an advertising listing — giving businesses the ability to see your work, your awards, and contact you directly for their project needs. It is the first awards program designed to help its members grow.” — David Deal, CEO – ICONIC Awards.

Throughout 2025, ICONIC Awards will run its first awards competition, where members can submit their work for free. Winners will be selected via consumer voting conducted through an impartial third-party survey service. Voting data will be made available for transparency and to establish the legitimacy of the awards.

ICONIC is focused on building membership with creative professionals in 2025, then advertising to businesses in 2026. “Winning awards is great, but getting hired is what truly matters – that’s why creatives pros enter awards. Finally, there is an awards competition that understands this.” – David Deal.

