IAB Unveils 2026 NewFronts, Marking a Defining Moment for Streaming, CTV, and AI-Powered Video

From March 23–26, Industry Leaders Will Convene in NYC to Reveal the Content, Technology, and Marketplace Shifts Reshaping Digital Video Investment

The Highly Anticipated IAB Main Stage Returns on March 25

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 2026 IAB NewFronts marks the true arrival of the always-on future where the video marketplace operates in real time and is increasingly powered by AI-driven insights, creative expression, measurement, attribution, and agentic execution.

With investments and optimization happening year round, brands and agencies will gather at the 2026 IAB NewFronts happening March 23–26 in New York City to gain an indispensable perspective on the content, commerce integrations, and technologies shaping how video performs against business outcomes. Held earlier in the calendar year, NewFronts gives buyers greater lead time to inform planning decisions and align video investment strategies with rapidly evolving marketplace dynamics.

“I cannot remember a more dynamic time in the industry. Every facet of the business is being reinvented and the days of impressions as a proxy for results are fading. Streaming and CTV are now performance-driven channels, directly accountable for business outcomes,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “AI is now embedded across the entire value chain, reshaping how content is created, how media is bought and sold, and how performance is measured. IAB NewFronts is the premiere industry event that provides a clear look at what is ahead.”

Across four days, brands, agencies, media buyers, and content creators will gather for live presentations throughout NYC, with select sessions streamed on IAB.com. The 2026 IAB NewFronts is built for buyers ready to transact, spotlighting the latest innovations in video, streaming, and CTV solutions designed to simplify activation, measurement, and optimization across platforms.

For the third consecutive year, IAB will host its dedicated IAB Main Stage on March 25, featuring curated presentations from select companies and bringing together leaders spanning buy side, sell side, and technology to address how video investment strategies are adapting to AI, commerce, and cross-platform performance demands. Between action-packed sessions, attendees will exchange ideas in the Recharge Lounge, sponsored by A+E Networks.

“As the video landscape continues to evolve and boundaries are blurred between content, culture, commerce, creator, and more, this year’s IAB NewFronts will spotlight the exciting innovations redefining video and how audiences engage across streaming and digital platforms,” said Jamie Finstein, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. “It’s a pivotal moment where meaningful partnerships are built to meet the demands of an always on marketplace.”

2026 IAB NewFronts March 23 – 26 Agenda* Monday, 3/23 In-Person + Virtual Tuesday, 3/24 In-Person + Virtual Wednesday, 3/25 In-Person + Virtual Thursday, 3/26 In-Person + Virtual 9:30am – 10:45am

Google Presentation 11:30am – 1:00pm Samsung (Presentation will not

be streamed) 9:00am – 5:15pm IAB STAGE

Details below 9:00am – 10:30am Genius Sports 2:00pm – 3:30 pm Meta 11:30am – 12:30pm Google NewFront

Main Show 2:00pm – 3:30pm Tubi 2:00pm – 3:30pm Walmart | VIZIO 4:30pm – 6:00pm TikTok 4:30pm – 6:00pm YouTube 4:30pm – 6:00pm LG Ad Solutions (Presentation will not

be streamed) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Yahoo 7:00pm – 8:30pm Snap Inc. 7:00pm – 8:30pm UPROXX 7:00pm – 8:30pm LinkedIn

*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to IAB NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts

2026 IAB NewFronts Main Stage March 25 Agenda* 8:00am Networking Breakfast 1:35pm Xumo 9:00am

IAB Welcome & Keynote 1:55pm Upwave 9:20am Comcast Advertising 2:10pm LatiNation Media 10:05am Entrepreneur 2:30pm Infillion 10:15am Teads 2:40pm

Intuit SMB MediaLabs 10:30am Networking Break 2:50pm Networking Break 11:10am Albertsons Media Collective 3:30pm Offscript Worldwide 11:20am Cadent 3:55pm VDX.tv 11:45am TiVo Ads 4:05pm

Anoki 11:55am Fawesome and HappyKids 4:30pm Channel Factory 12:15pm DoubleVerify (DV) 4:50pm Tripadvisor 12:30pm Lunch Sponsored by Infillion 5:00pm Networking Reception

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts

