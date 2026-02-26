IAB Unveils 2026 NewFronts, Marking a Defining Moment for Streaming, CTV, and AI-Powered Video

By Staff 13 seconds ago

From March 23–26, Industry Leaders Will Convene in NYC to Reveal the Content, Technology, and Marketplace Shifts Reshaping Digital Video Investment

The Highly Anticipated IAB Main Stage Returns on March 25

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 2026 IAB NewFronts marks the true arrival of the always-on future where the video marketplace operates in real time and is increasingly powered by AI-driven insights, creative expression, measurement, attribution, and agentic execution.

With investments and optimization happening year round, brands and agencies will gather at the 2026 IAB NewFronts happening March 23–26 in New York City to gain an indispensable perspective on the content, commerce integrations, and technologies shaping how video performs against business outcomes. Held earlier in the calendar year, NewFronts gives buyers greater lead time to inform planning decisions and align video investment strategies with rapidly evolving marketplace dynamics.

“I cannot remember a more dynamic time in the industry.  Every facet of the business is being reinvented and the days of impressions as a proxy for results are fading.  Streaming and CTV are now performance-driven channels, directly accountable for business outcomes,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “AI is now embedded across the entire value chain, reshaping how content is created, how media is bought and sold, and how performance is measured.  IAB NewFronts is the premiere industry event that provides a clear look at what is ahead.”

Across four days, brands, agencies, media buyers, and content creators will gather for live presentations throughout NYC, with select sessions streamed on IAB.com.  The 2026 IAB NewFronts is built for buyers ready to transact, spotlighting the latest innovations in video, streaming, and CTV solutions designed to simplify activation, measurement, and optimization across platforms.

For the third consecutive year, IAB will host its dedicated IAB Main Stage on March 25, featuring curated presentations from select companies and bringing together leaders spanning buy side, sell side, and technology to address how video investment strategies are adapting to AI, commerce, and cross-platform performance demands.  Between action-packed sessions, attendees will exchange ideas in the Recharge Lounge, sponsored by A+E Networks.

“As the video landscape continues to evolve and boundaries are blurred between content, culture, commerce, creator, and more, this year’s IAB NewFronts will spotlight the exciting innovations redefining video and how audiences engage across streaming and digital platforms,” said Jamie Finstein, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. “It’s a pivotal moment where meaningful partnerships are built to meet the demands of an always on marketplace.”

2026 IAB NewFronts March 23 – 26 Agenda*

Monday, 3/23

In-Person + Virtual

Tuesday, 3/24

In-Person + Virtual

Wednesday, 3/25

In-Person + Virtual

Thursday, 3/26

In-Person + Virtual

9:30am – 10:45am 
Google Presentation

11:30am – 1:00pm

Samsung

(Presentation will not
be streamed)

9:00am – 5:15pm 

 

 

IAB STAGE
 Details below

 

 

 

9:00am – 10:30am

Genius Sports

 

2:00pm – 3:30 pm

Meta

11:30am – 12:30pm

Google NewFront
Main Show

2:00pm – 3:30pm

Tubi

2:00pm – 3:30pm

Walmart | VIZIO

4:30pm – 6:00pm

TikTok

4:30pm – 6:00pm

YouTube

4:30pm – 6:00pm

LG Ad Solutions

(Presentation will not
be streamed)

6:00pm – 9:00pm 

Yahoo

7:00pm – 8:30pm 

Snap Inc.

7:00pm – 8:30pm 

UPROXX

7:00pm – 8:30pm

LinkedIn

*All times are in EST; Attendees must reach out to IAB NewFronts presenters (above) to attend their presentations; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts 

 

2026 IAB NewFronts Main Stage March 25 Agenda*

8:00am

Networking Breakfast

1:35pm

Xumo

9:00am
IAB Welcome & Keynote

1:55pm

Upwave

9:20am

Comcast Advertising

2:10pm

LatiNation Media

10:05am

Entrepreneur

2:30pm

Infillion

10:15am

Teads

2:40pm
Intuit SMB MediaLabs

10:30am

Networking Break

2:50pm

Networking Break

11:10am

Albertsons Media Collective

3:30pm 

Offscript Worldwide

11:20am

Cadent

3:55pm

VDX.tv

11:45am

TiVo Ads

4:05pm
Anoki

11:55am

Fawesome and HappyKids

4:30pm

Channel Factory

12:15pm

DoubleVerify (DV)

4:50pm

Tripadvisor

12:30pm

Lunch

Sponsored by Infillion

5:00pm

Networking Reception

*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change. For up-to-the-minute agenda, refer to the IAB website: https://iab.com/newfronts 

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and collaboration of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iab-unveils-2026-newfronts-marking-a-defining-moment-for-streaming-ctv-and-ai-powered-video-302698350.html

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

error: Content is protected !!