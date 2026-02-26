3D Cloud Furniture Study: 3D Visualization Drives Higher Spend and Increases Customer Satisfaction

2026 research by Provoke Insights shows in-store shoppers who use 3D tools with a salesperson are 67% more likely to make high-ticket purchases and report significantly stronger in-store satisfaction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — 3D Cloud today released findings from the 3D Cloud Furniture Shopping Trends Study for 2026 , revealing that 3D visualization is playing an increasingly important role in how consumers make furniture purchase decisions and delivering measurable impact on spend and satisfaction.

Furniture shopping has become fluid. Consumers move between websites and physical stores rather than following a single path, with hybrid shoppers now representing the largest segment of buyers. But the study shows the key differentiator is not channel strategy — it is whether shoppers feel confident in their decision before committing.

Nearly two-thirds of shoppers say it remains difficult to visualize how furniture will look in their home. That uncertainty continues to be the biggest barrier to purchase.

When 3D visualization tools are introduced into the journey, measurable gains follow.

In-store shoppers who worked with a salesperson and used 3D tools were:

67% more likely to make $2,500+ purchases than those who did not use 3D tools (55% vs. 33%)

32% more likely to report being “very satisfied” with their sales experience (74% vs. 56%)

Hybrid shoppers, who are more likely to engage with 3D, purchase 57% more furniture pieces than in-store-only shoppers (5.5 vs. 3.5).

The findings also highlight a significant in-store opportunity. While 87% of in-store shoppers interact with a salesperson, only 30% report that 3D visualization was used during that interaction. Nearly all shoppers who experienced 3D in-store say it improved their experience.

As exposure to 3D increases, expectations are rising. A majority of shoppers say they want to use 3D whenever shopping for furniture, and more than half believe retailers without 3D tools are behind the times.

The study suggests that 3D is moving from a competitive advantage to a standard part of the shopping experience. Retailers that integrate visualization across both digital and in-store touchpoints are reducing hesitation and driving higher-value purchases.

“Hybrid shopping has stabilized. What’s changing is what customers expect,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. “Consumers want to see exactly what they’re buying before they spend. Retailers that make that easy are seeing stronger satisfaction and larger baskets.”

The full 2026 Furniture Shopping Trends Study includes deeper insights into hybrid behavior, generational trends, customization patterns, and the financial impact of 3D planners and configurators.

About the survey

3D Cloud commissioned Provoke Insights , an independent market research firm, to conduct an online survey among 400 furniture purchasers. The study surveyed 400 U.S. consumers between November 24 and December 3, 2025, who purchased $500 or more in furniture within the past six months. Respondents were ages 25–69 with household incomes of $50,000 or more.

A random stratified sampling methodology was used to ensure representation across age, gender, ethnicity, income, and geography, aligned with U.S. Census data. The margin of error for the survey is ±4.89% at a 95% confidence level.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3 D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization, including 3D product configuration , and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc,, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Macy’s, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com .

