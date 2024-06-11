IAB Tech Lab Honors Key Contributors with Lifetime Achievement Awards at 10th Anniversary Celebration

Recipients Recognized for Their Exceptional Contributions to Digital Advertising Standards and Innovation at IAB Tech Lab Summit

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IAB Tech Lab , the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced at the IAB Tech Lab Summit the recipients of its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. As part of celebrating 10 years of IAB Tech Lab, the awards honor key contributors to the standards that have improved the digital economy over the last decade. The awards were presented at an invite-only dinner on the evening of June 11, 2024.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winners are:

Andrew Casale , President & CEO, Index Exchange for his advocacy in ensuring quality supply and his unwavering support of IAB Tech Lab’s vision for the ad tech industry. As a longtime IAB Tech Lab board member, Andrew has dedicated significant time to the Lab, promoting its value within Index Exchange and beyond.

Sarah Kirtcheff , Director, Verification Specialists, Flashtalking by Mediaocean for her role in establishing and advancing the VAST specification, which underpins the growing digital video economy.

Ian Trider , VP, Product, Basis Technologies for embodying the spirit of the OpenRTB protocol and his commitment to the Programmatic Supply Chain Commit Group. Ian has been a vital contributor since the inception of IAB Tech Lab and OpenRTB.

Neal Richter , Director, Advertising Science, Amazon for his innovative approach to blending technology with business needs, and contributing to multiple standards, including ads.txt and OpenRTB. Neal's active participation and leadership as IAB Tech Lab Board Chairperson have been instrumental to the Lab's success.

Achim Schlosser , VP, Global Data Standards, Bertelsmann for his dedication to the Transparency Consent Framework (TCF) and his leadership in understanding GDPR's impact on the industry.

Jay Lieske, Staff Software Engineer, Google for his role in evolving the Open Measurement SDK, transforming it from a single-company technology to an industry-wide standard, and reshaping IAB Tech Lab's approach to creative business standards

Shailley Singh , COO & EVP, Product, IAB Tech Lab for his dedication and quiet determination to ensuring IAB Tech Lab has set high standards for the industry for 10 years, and for his pivotal roles in developing IAB Tech Lab's standards for the industry across Measurement, Advanced TV, Privacy, Addressability and the overall digital ecosystem Supply Chain.

“The remarkable contributions of these individuals have not only advanced the mission of IAB Tech Lab but have also driven significant innovation and improvement in the digital advertising ecosystem,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO, IAB Tech Lab. “Their dedication and partnership with IAB Tech Lab over the past decade have set new standards and paved the way for future advancements in the digital ad economy. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to continuing this legacy of innovation and collaboration.”

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and Project Rearc initiative for privacy-centric addressability. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/ . For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com

