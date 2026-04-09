Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI) Announces Partnership with Mycology Resources, LLC

Companies Combine Technology, Cultivation, and Global Distribution

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology innovator in the functional mushroom sector, today announced the execution of a partnership agreement with Mycology Resources, LLC, a leader in advanced mushroom cultivation, extraction, and global product distribution.

The partnership combines Hypha Labs’ proprietary Mushroom Accelerator technology and MicroPearls™ delivery system with Mycology Resources’ scientific cultivation expertise, ingredient development capabilities, and international distribution network. Together, the companies will commercialize scalable mushroom-based ingredients and technologies for the rapidly expanding global functional wellness market.

Companies believe the collaboration creates a vertically integrated platform spanning mushroom science, production technology, and commercial applications across multiple industries.

The global functional mushroom market is projected to exceed 76 billion by 2033, driven by increasing consumer demand for functional foods, adaptogens, and wellness products. By combining scientific research, scalable production technologies, and established distribution infrastructure, Hypha Labs and Mycology Resources aim to participate meaningfully in this expanding market opportunity while helping advance the next generation of mushroom-based biotechnology.

“This is the most significant milestone in Hypha Labs’ history,” said Stone Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of Hypha Labs.

“Our partnership with Mycology Resources is not a plan for the future. It is an engine for immediate execution.

“Mycology Resources has spent years building a global infrastructure for premium mushroom products,” said Mike Brennan, Chief Operating Officer of Mycology Resources.

“Our strategy has been centered on developing the cultivation expertise, production capacity, and global distribution network required to serve the growing demand for mushroom-based ingredients. Integrating Hypha Labs’ MicroPearls™ technology into our production platform offers an opportunity to expand our supply capacity while maintaining the quality standards our partners expect. We believe this collaboration establishes a strong foundation for scalable growth and long term value creation for both companies and their shareholders.”

About Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI)

Hypha Labs is a biotechnology company developing revolutionary technologies to disrupt the functional mushroom industry. With a portfolio of patents covering its AI-driven Mushroom Accelerator and proprietary MicroPearls™ delivery system, Hypha Labs is creating a new standard for purity, potency, and production efficiency.

About Mycology Resources, LLC

Mycology Resources is a privately held company specializing in advanced mushroom cultivation, extraction, and the global distribution of high-quality mushroom-based products. With a focus on scientific innovation and established sales channels in North America and Asia, Mycology Resources is a key player in the functional wellness supply chain.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Hypha Labs, Inc.’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to successfully execute the strategic partnership with Mycology Resources, LLC, the ability to successfully scale production of MicroPearls™, the acceptance of MicroPearls™ in the marketplace, the ability to secure and maintain international distribution agreements, the ability to raise the necessary capital to fund operations, competition in the functional mushroom industry, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

From time to time, the Company may post new material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit

HyphaLabs.com

For the Company’s current Investor Presentation please visit

www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Contact

Hypha Labs, Inc.

702 744 0640

info@hyphalabs.com

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire