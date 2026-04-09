Club Car Wash Announces Grand Opening Celebration at New Store in Arlington

Enter a $3,500 Vacation Giveaway and Get $1 Washes to Support Local Charity

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new store at 7311 Matlock Rd, marking the occasion with an exclusive celebration.

The company is giving the first 250 visitors scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize: a $3,500 vacation bundle filled with travel-themed gift cards and more. Club Car Wash is also sponsoring free coffee cards for the first 200 visitors, redeemable at Cup O’ Vibes.

For a limited time, guests can get the company’s best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value), and all wash proceeds will be donated to Arlington Charities, a local nonprofit that helps support individuals and families experiencing food insecurity and poverty.

Supporting community initiatives is a frequent practice of Club Car Wash, as the company partners with a local nonprofit every time it opens a new location. Since 2021, Club Car Wash has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), an organization that supports children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every Tuesday, customers can get the company’s top MVP Wash for $14, and $1 from every single wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

“At Club Car Wash, community means everything,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “Every time someone signs up for a Membership or stops by for a single wash, their business is impacting local causes all across the country.”

Club Car Wash offers both Membership and single wash options, with four different wash types. Members have access to unlimited washes at all locations, vacuums, microfiber towels, air compressor tools, and FastPass Lanes for contactless visits.

The company recently introduced the new Club Car Wash Mobile App, which gives members more access to exclusive perks. Now, members can enter monthly giveaways, get special promotions, and enroll in Platinum Rewards to earn points to apply discounts to Membership payments.

As a special grand opening sale, guests can get $10 per month on select Memberships for a limited time. New members can sign up for the offer online or at the participating location.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp/en/buy-wash?id=buy_wash&sys_id=9b3bbf563b9dba10d34422ae53e45a9e .

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975 SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire