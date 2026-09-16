Hydrosat Unveils Osiris Constellation, The Future of Thermal Intelligence

Next-generation satellite constellation will combine high-resolution thermal imaging with broad-area coverage and daily revisit to support governments, businesses, and researchers worldwide.

Hydrosat, the leading provider of thermal infrared satellite data and AI-powered analytics, today announced Osiris, its next-generation Earth observation constellation designed to deliver wide-area, high resolution intelligence for water and food security, critical infrastructure, and national security missions.

At the core of each Osiris satellite is Hydrosat’s next-generation thermal infrared payload, developed to collect high-resolution thermal data across exceptionally wide areas. Operating across three longwave infrared bands, the payload will capture imagery at 25-meter native resolution over 160-kilometer to 340-kilometer swath widths, addressing one of Earth observation’s biggest challenges between spatial detail and collection scale. This capability will enable detailed monitoring from individual fields and watersheds to regional and national-scale areas of interest.

Each satellite will carry a nine-band visible and near-infrared (VNIR) sensor at 10-meter resolution. Together, these datasets provide enhanced situational awareness that supports water and food security and allow users to detect thermal anomalies, monitor environmental conditions and activity across areas of interest, and support faster operational decision-making.

With the first two satellites scheduled to launch in 2027, Osiris will provide always-on stripmap imaging over land and coastal areas, during both day and night, with the ability to deliver data to users within minutes. This combination will create a consistent layer of analysis-ready thermal intelligence for detecting change across large and dispersed areas of interest.

“Osiris is built to overcome a fundamental limitation in thermal Earth observation,” said Pieter Fossel, Co-founder and CEO of Hydrosat. “Until now, organizations have had to choose between detailed thermal observations over limited areas and broader coverage without the spatial detail needed for operational use. Osiris changes that. Its 340-km swath will enable governments and enterprises to monitor entire regions, while delivering the scale and precision required to protect critical infrastructure, maintain awareness across areas of interest, and support national security missions.”

The Osiris constellation builds on the operational foundation established by VanZyl-1 and VanZyl-2, Hydrosat’s first two commercial thermal imaging satellites. Hydrosat’s on-orbit fleet has already collected more than 500M sqkm of imagery and continues to capture more than 10M sqkm per day. Osiris will substantially expand this collection capacity and the company’s ability to deliver reliable, high-frequency thermal intelligence at global scale.

Beyond use in its own analytics products, Hydrosat is making this intelligence accessible through its Discovery Platform. Customers can search, visualize, and download thermal and multispectral data through the Discovery Portal or integrate it directly into existing geospatial and intelligence workflows through the Discovery API. The platform provides government agencies, commercial organizations, and research institutions with streamlined access to Hydrosat’s growing global data library.

About Hydrosat

Hydrosat is a leading thermal intelligence company helping governments and enterprises monitor the physical world through infrared satellite data and analytics. By combining proprietary thermal imagery, AI-driven models, and cloud-based delivery platforms, Hydrosat turns surface temperature into operational intelligence for some of the world’s most pressing resources, security, and climate challenges.

Hydrosat’s solutions are used to assess water stress, optimize agricultural production, monitor environmental and industrial conditions, and support strategic government applications. The company serves customers across agriculture, water management, environmental monitoring, defense and intelligence, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.hydrosat.com .

Company Press Contact

Christine Vlachou

Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

marketing@hydrosat.com

SOURCE: Hydrosat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire