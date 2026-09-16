BCLC and BCLC BEAUTY Expand Swiss Patent Portfolios and Scientific Cooperation

The two Bioactive Cellular Longevity platforms report 68 international PCT patents and outline an evidence-led strategy for anti-aging, beauty nutrition and advanced cosmetic ingredients.

BCLC, the Swiss-registered patented ingredient brand operating the Bioactive Cellular Longevity Complex platform, and BCLC BEAUTY, the patented cosmetic ingredient brand behind the Bioactive Cellular Longevity Cosmetic platform, today announced new intellectual-property and research milestones, together with an expanded framework for international scientific cooperation.

As of this announcement, BCLC holds 41 international PCT patents and is supported by a research record spanning hundreds of academic papers and journal publications. BCLC BEAUTY holds 27 international PCT patents and is associated with nearly 100 academic papers and journal publications. The combined portfolios address premium ingredients for cellular anti-aging, healthy longevity, beauty nutrition, medical-aesthetic repair and advanced antioxidant applications.

Both brands said their mission is to convert emerging life-science findings into defined, reproducible and internationally scalable ingredient systems. BCLC concentrates on bioactive complexes for next-generation longevity and functional nutrition products. BCLC BEAUTY applies the same scientific discipline to high-end cosmetic actives, skin longevity, restorative beauty technologies and antioxidant systems. Their shared approach reflects the precision, traceability and quality orientation traditionally associated with Swiss research and manufacturing.

Development programs are organized around patent strategy, scientific literature, analytical testing, formulation feasibility, safety evaluation and clinical evidence. The brands said relevant projects will be supported by documented methodologies and clinical trial reports appropriate to the intended use of each ingredient. This structure is designed to provide product developers and commercial partners with a clearer technical basis for ingredient selection, formulation and long-term market development.

BCLC and BCLC BEAUTY have also reached a preliminary understanding on scientific advisory cooperation with Stanford University School of Medicine. The proposed relationship is intended to bring high-level scientific consultation to selected research priorities and strengthen academic dialogue in areas including cellular longevity, healthy aging, bioactive materials and translational development. The specific scope, governance and outputs of individual projects will be established through the applicable cooperation arrangements.

In Switzerland, the brands have entered into a joint research and development cooperation with National Standards Laboratory SA. The collaboration is expected to connect ingredient discovery and patent development with laboratory evaluation, analytical rigor, controlled testing and research documentation. Initial areas of interest include bioactive compounds, antioxidant technologies, cellular resilience, skin repair, beauty nutrition and related longevity applications.

Looking ahead, BCLC intends to develop the Bioactive Cellular Longevity Complex into a globally leading platform for patented anti-aging active ingredients. BCLC BEAUTY is pursuing the same objective for the Bioactive Cellular Longevity Cosmetic platform, with a focus on premium cosmetic ingredients and evidence-based approaches to cellular anti-aging and medical-aesthetic repair.

The long-term strategy is to establish an integrated global research and supply platform in which patents, academic publication, clinical reports, laboratory standards and commercial scale-up reinforce one another. BCLC and BCLC BEAUTY said their ambition extends beyond increasing patent volume: they aim to raise the scientific threshold for how longevity and beauty actives are researched, validated, supplied and communicated worldwide. Their stated long-term goal is to establish the world’s foremost research and supply platform for anti-aging active ingredients.

About National Standards Laboratory SA

National Standards Laboratory SA is the organization with which BCLC and BCLC BEAUTY have entered into a joint research and development cooperation in Switzerland. As described in this announcement, the cooperation is intended to support laboratory evaluation, analytical testing, controlled testing and research documentation related to the brands’ ingredient and technology development. National Standards Laboratory SA is referenced in this press release in connection with that cooperation; the announcement itself is issued by BCLC and BCLC BEAUTY.

Media Contact

Company: BCLC / BCLC BEAUTY

Email: info@bclc.com.de

Website: www.bclc.com.de

SOURCE: BCLC / BCLC BEAUTY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire