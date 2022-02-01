HungerRush Welcomes New Chief People Officer and Chief Product Officer to Leadership Bench

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HungerRush, the leading cloud software provider for the restaurant industry, today announced expansions of its leadership team with the addition of a new Chief People Officer, Amy Raden, and Chief Product Officer, Eran Hollander, in its Houston corporate headquarters.





Amy Raden is a transformative leader perfectly suited to support the team as HungerRush continues to attract top talent and drive a culture that supports strong associate and business growth. She brings more than 15 years of experience leading human resources teams at various SaaS companies across a variety of industries with multiple accomplishments including reaching 10x growth in revenue and headcount and leading more than a dozen large and complex acquisitions.

In her new role as Chief People Officer, Amy will focus on building a world-class company culture that is focused on fostering and embracing a sense of belonging across all departments and teams. She’ll work to ensure every department is fully integrated and working together to continue overall company efficiency and productivity. She will also support the leadership team and make sure they are equipped to grow and scale their departments and continue to provide the most innovative solutions and customer service.

Eran Hollander, the new Chief Product Officer, brings more than 20 years of experience and a wealth of product management knowledge within the Fintech space, spanning from SaaS platform solutions across B2B, B2C, and B2B2C companies. Eran’s previous experience includes working with POS payment systems and companies such as Apple, Citi, Chase, and Ingenico.

Eran will work on strengthening and innovating HungerRush’s solutions for restaurants as the industry continues to address ongoing challenges such as the continuous labor shortage in a post-pandemic economy. He will continue to advance the company’s OrderAI technology to accelerate operations and improve the customer experience for guests. Focusing on the advantage of the company’s omnichannel capabilities, Eran will accelerate the growth and innovation of new products that streamline the end user’s experience, both for the restaurant and its guests.

“I am extremely proud to add Amy and Eran to the team at HungerRush,” said Perry Turbes, Chief Executive Officer. “Both of them bring vast experience across different industries and I am confident they will add tremendous value to the team. It’s an exciting time at HungerRush as we continue to build out our tech stack and explore solutions for restaurants of all sizes. The additions of Amy and Eran underscore our commitment and investment in our people, company culture, and focus to drive continued innovation within our product and solution offerings.”

